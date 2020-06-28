27 people questioned in Sushant's case

After more than 10 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Mumbai's Bandra Police recorded statements of at least 27 people in regards to the late actor's suicide case. From his friends and colleagues to his house help staff and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, all of them recorded their statements.

In a latest video, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed at what stage the investigation reached. The video was shared on social media and Trimukhe even urged fans and netizens to have some patience.

In the video, Trimukhe said, "In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of five doctors. The actors' cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for an analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on priority basis."

He further added, "The police team is probing every angle in the case. If something comes forward, the police will definitely inform the media and public. There are many theories being floated on social media about this case, but be assured that the Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner. Have faith in the system as the police will uncover the truth."

Meanwhile, the late Bollywood actor's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, while a foundation named after him will be set up to support budding talents in various fields, according to his family.

The 'shraddh' ceremony of the 34-year-old actor, whose body was found in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was held on June 27.agencies