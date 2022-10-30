25 years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' - Madhuri, Karisma walk down memory lane

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 musical romance film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Released on October 30, 1997, the Yash Chopra directorial explored a love triangle between the members of a musical troupe - Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Pooja (Madhuri) and Nisha (Karisma).

Madhuri took to her official 'Instagram' account to mark the milestone and shared a video of herself dancing to one of the film's songs 'Are Re Are'.

"Celebrating 25 years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' with my favourite song from the movie. Which one is yours?" she captioned her post.

Karisma shared a series of pictures from the film's set.

"Memories that last forever," she wrote on her 'Instagram' feed.

Production house 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) posted a montage of the film's songs and memorable sequences on its official 'Twitter' page.

"Twenty-five years ago, Rahul asked, 'Mohabbat kya hai?' and 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined," the banner said in a tweet.