2022 is a packed year for Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame as MC Sher in 'Gully Boy' and since then, there has been no looking back for the Bollywood actor. Apart from working with the best filmmakers right from his very first film, the talented actor also has his hands full with an incredible line-up that promises to showcase his true potential as an artist.



Looking forward to taking on the year, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "I'm really looking forward to 2022 because I have multiple shoots and films lined up throughout the year. It is a super exciting time for me because I get to portray a variety of different characters. Every film is different from the other in terms of genres and storylines, for which I'm super pumped about."

What is interesting is that Siddhant has chosen to do films radically different from the other, cutting across various genres. While there is an intense character in Shakun Batra's urban and complex love story 'Gehraiyaan',

there is 'Phone Bhoot', a horror-comedy sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also get into a heady action space with Excel Entertainment's 'Yudhra' and later will lighten up with the comedy-drama 'Kho Gaye Hum

Kahan', which is a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.