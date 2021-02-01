Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi, who got appreciated for an emotionally stirring performance as Kizie Basu in 'Dil Bechara' opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput talked about what lies ahead for her in 2021.

"I had never thought that I would end the year 2020 on a film set. From a state of complete lockdown to being able to shoot every day, we have seen a lot in the past few months. Fortunately, 2021 is a packed year for me. There are a lot of exciting things, so many interesting stories and so many sides of myself that I am eager to display to the world," said the actor.

Speaking about her action scenes in the upcoming action-drama 'Om: The Battle Within', Sanjana shared, "Learning to perform action scenes has been the most exciting thing to do after 'Dil Bechara', which was a heavy, emotional drama. Yes, the film introduced me to this really emotional side of myself, but I want to try different things. I stepped into the action genre and I have trained a lot. I had to pick up mixed martial arts. I also trained with the action choreographers and their teams to understand the action scenes well. Doing all this is demanding and new for me. As someone trained in dancing, I could pick up things fast which is an observation my instructors made about me.

But trust me, there are technicalities like the way one uses a gun or does hand-to-hand combat and more, which my character needs to do in the film. I had to train myself in a way that it looks real on screen."

"With the way I have been brought up and, the space I come from, I believed that I will not really get to choose my first few films. It is a game of destiny. You do not know what will come your way and when. I loved the book 'The Fault In Our Stars'. It was unbelievable that I was chosen to play the leading lady in its Hindi film adaptation. It was surreal. After experiencing that side of my personality, I feel a sense of momentum that lakhs of people have given me. They have become a part of my journey and are pushing me further to discover more about myself," concluded Singhania.