To inaugurate the 19th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival in Kolkata, esteemed guests Astrid Wege, Director of Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan; Manfred Auster, German Consul General; Sanjay Budhia, MD, Patton Group; Vinit Kumar, Chairman, Kolkata Port Trust; Lovely Maitra, MLA and actor and Goutam Ghose, renowned film director made their presence at the event.

This year, the festival will screen a total of 80 films from 25 countries like the UK, Sweden, France, Belarus, Norway, Germany, Spain, Russia, USA, Israel, Italy, Chile, Ireland, India, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Tanzania, Japan, Iran and Ukraine.

"I salute the indomitable spirit of the filmmakers whom pandemic could not stop from pursuing their creativity. Showcasing 80 short films of duration 30 seconds to 30 minutes from 25 countries will re-ignite and re-energise the spirit of life," said Sanjay Budhia, MD, Patton Group.