15 legends come together for the track 'Hum Hindustani'

Dhamaka Records', the exciting new music label is all set to release a one-of-a-kind track that features 15 legendary personalities and industry stalwarts. For the first time, these personalities will collaborate by showcasing unity, which resonates with hope as India unites to fight against the pandemic!



The song, titled 'Hum Hindustani', will witness 15 legendary personalities coming together for the first time to lend their voices to the melodious tune which is sure to instil a true feeling of hope, unity and patriotism within you.

The industry legends Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for this phenomenal track.

This song is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Metha for their music label 'Dhamaka Records' and features legendary personalities' soulful voices crooning to the patriotic tune. To top that off, next-gen stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zuber too will be singing in this one of a kind song!

With 'Hum Hindustani', 'Dhamaka Records' sets a new precedent by taking it up a notch with the first-ever collaboration of the biggest names! A star-studded song with the much-needed message of having faith, keeping hope and uniting in our fight against the pandemic, the patriotic track will set the bar high!

Priyaank Sharma says, "The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope."

"Team Dhamaka is honoured and cannot wait to share this track with the world," adds Paras Mehta.

The song is supported by Anil Agarwal's foundation, 'Vedanta Group'. They are committed to empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation-building through sustainable and inclusive growth and have been ranked among the five top philanthropists in the country.

Hum Hindustani's music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh. The song is all set to launch this Independence Day weekend on August 13.