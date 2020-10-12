114 millions join BTS virtual gig

K-pop stars 'BTS' hit the stage for millions of their fans. The group thanked technology that let them connect with fans across several countries despite restrictions due to COVID-19.

Their virtual concert 'Map of the Soul ON:E' was live-streamed on October 10 and October 11, which was attended by fans in countries like India, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Spain and Japan.

Considering their strong fan base in multiple countries, 'BTS', which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, said hello in different languages. Their shows had a theatrical experience complete with interesting props like umbrellas and drum sticks, colourful visuals and well-designed stages.

Their change in costumes from black to black and white outfits to casuals like denims with white tees, with colourful jackets left a visual impact on the viewers, who could not get enough of their style, especially the low cut shirts.

As for the set-list, they performed hits like 'N.O', 'We are bulletproof PT. 2', 'Intro: Persona', 'Boy in luv', 'Ugh!', 'Filter', 'Moon' and 'Ego'.

While the fans were impressed with the group's energetic dance performances with synchronised moves, they particularly loved Jimin's solo dance that had him moving to the beats without shoes. It seemed like he was dancing underwater.