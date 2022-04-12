Wrong trajectory

Even before the 2020 violence was addressed convincingly, JawaharLal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed another streak of violence on Sunday. The violence is a reaffirmation of the fact that two wings of students — representing extremely opposite political ideologies — are pitted against each other on futile issues. A sharp ideological battleground has emerged in the university with ABVP rising to claim control in what is considered a Left stronghold. Such polarisation doesn't fit into the reputation of India's premier university. It affects the studies of students and destroys the liberal culture. Going by any of the two versions — given by the ABVP and the JNUSU — the trigger behind the outbreak of violence would seem futile. As the ABVP claims, the practice of a religious custom — Ram Navami havan — was attempted to be stalled by left-wing students. On the contrary, JNUSU claims that cooking and consumption of meat on Ramnavmi triggered the violence. In any of the two narratives, an unacceptable level of intolerance and insensitivity towards the basic fundamental rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution are explicit. The violence forces one to wonder whether it is the same JNU that stood like a castle of democratic and liberal values. The responsibility for tracing the culprits and bringing them to books in the particular case rests with state machinery but, in a general sense, it can be said that the JNU administration is failing badly to retain the prestige and efficacy of the institution. Another disturbing point is that seemingly university-specific issues have been regularly taking the form of national debate. The ugly transformation of a national university into an ideological battleground is contrary to the interests of thousands of students studying at the university, and many others who aspire to become part of it. While the student wing of the Left still maintains a stronghold among students — sweeping student elections quite comfortably — the ABVP, known to align with the right-wing ideology, has, over the past couple of years, increased its influence in the administrative circles. Allegations are also made that recent recruitment at administrative and faculty posts, particularly those perceived as representing right-wing ideology, have helped embolden the ABVP. The fight for political dominance is taking a toll on the JNU's reputation. A persistent culture of violence and intolerance may, in the long run, make it less popular among aspiring students — affecting its global ranking and performance. Necessary cognisance and intervention from appropriate authorities are needed to address the deeper malaise that is extending its root within the university. Violence-triggering issues appear to be futile and insignificant, only serving the broader purpose of political dominance. The 2020 JNU violence — arising out of the issue of fee hike — had witnessed the perpetration of chaos by some masked individuals. Left-wing students had alleged at that time that they saw an Assistant professor distributing rods to a group of individuals. No arrests have been made in that case to date. This explains it all that focus is not on the resolution of the issue but rather on perpetuating the same. The 2020 JNU violence, as also the recent one, cannot be seen in isolation. These are part of a larger design where students are pitted against each other in the name of ideology. Universities must indeed allow students a space to evolve their political thinking and ideology but this has to be done in a manner that also inculcates tolerance for competing ideologies. Resonance of the rigour of State politics in universities is, to a certain extent, problematic. Political extremism may narrow a student's gaze and turn her into an improper citizen. The JNU appears to be on a wrong trajectory but things are still within control. Timely intervention can save the deterioration of the university which stands as a crowning jewel in the Indian education system. Let students pursue their own politics, by condemning national politics' interference. If eating meat on Ramnavmi or doing a havan in India's most liberal university makes national headlines, then we must be worried.