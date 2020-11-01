Without equal

For any long-running movie and show franchises with multiple generations, iterations and reboots. Different actors highlight and portray a character in their characteristic interpretations which spark many debates over who plays the best version of that character. Such is the case with the many portrayals of the iconic British secret agent James Bond. Every fan has a favourite Bond but there was only one version that was the 'original' version, the portrayal that set the tone for inspiration and comparison. It was the work done by Sir Thomas Sean Connery in 'Dr No' that sparked the imagination of the world with his complex portrayal of James Bond. James Bond was a character of many quirks and contradictions, one who was as charming as he was cold and calculating. A character who was suave and in control and yet, all the same, a tragic figure in many regards. As some critics have put it, James Bond was an absurd character that acted the part of a narcissistic thug and made it look good. It was a difficult balance and one that Sean Connery had little to base himself on when he took on the part.

Indeed, he was not even the first choice. Ian Fleming is known to have remarked on Sean Connery's suitability to the role by saying "I'm looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stuntman," It may be noted that Ian Fleming's initial imagination of Bond emphasised his hard-edged side over his charming one. He was based on the many secret agents and 'commando-types' that the writer met in his time at the Naval Intelligence Division. In many ways, Bond was a mirror to the character of Fleming himself, faults and charms alike, derived as his alter ego in the story. Still, Sean Connery's work did eventually cause Fleming to change his mind in due time. So much so that he even highlighted Bond's Scottish origins in some of his later works to support Connery's accent and portrayal. While critics had reservations, the audience reacted well to this character of contradictions, all tied together with stylised action scenes, exotic locations and sex. This made for a winning formula that while dated now, was widely popular in the early days of the franchise. Many industry experts estimated that it was Connery's work that cemented the popularity of the Bond film series in popular culture. Critics say he was the first and only Bond to get the character contradictions balanced. Everyone else, as they say, emphasised one aspect too much to the detriment of others. This has led Sean Connery to being what is widely considered the best portrayal of the character, one that stood the test of time even as the movie series itself changed over the years. Everyone from world leaders to celebrities has commented upon the legacy of Sean Connery and how his passing has affected them. His portrayal of James Bond ultimately cemented him as an enduring cultural icon. Yet, for all that is had and has brought him, Connery himself did not care to be identified by that role. By the time 'You Only Live Twice' was finished, Sean Connery was not only tired of playing Bond but also worried that his success had typecast him in that role of the charming rogue for well and good. The filming itself was tiring and occasionally dangerous, requiring elaborate setups and stunts. Ultimately, though he ultimately escaped, he did return once more as an ageing and wiser Bond in 'Never Say Never'. His career was slow after James Bond, languishing as a supporting role for many years before more successful films like The Untouchables brought him critical acclaim and an Oscar win. He also notably played the father of Indiana Jones around this time in the movie 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.'

Throughout his career, Connery was known to be abrasive in his behaviour, describing himself as 'anti-social' by choice. Though the movie industry was steadily wearing on him and his life, it was the failure and fiasco of League of Extraordinary Gentlemen that decided the end of his career. He was done with the 'idiots of Hollywood'. It is in relation to this that it must be noted with some regret that Sean Connery was initially approached to play Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings in 2006 but turned it down, declaring himself as 'tired'. Ultimately, Connery's work, regardless of how he judged it, will be remembered as seven decades of successful work and groundbreaking roles that made Sean Connery an icon of 20th-century film.