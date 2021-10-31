Up in smoke

Even as world leaders meet to discuss the impending climate change disaster at the back-to-back summits of G20 and COP26, India gets ready to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the year, Diwali. And, as usual, the bursting of crackers is back in debates as Indians across the nation grapple with the concept of a 'green Diwali'. According to a recent statement by the Supreme Court, there is no total ban on firecrackers this year and only the crackers containing barium salts are prohibited. The Apex Court also observed that no one has the right to infringe on the health of others in the guise of celebration, particularly when it comes to the health of children and the elderly. State governments across the country, including the Delhi government, have kicked off their own 'no cracker' campaigns to ensure that rules regarding the bursting of crackers are followed more stringently this time. While the degree to which states ban crackers varies, most are leaning towards permitting the use of so-called green crackers instead. These specially made low-emission crackers not only produce less smoke but also use less harmful chemicals while completely keeping away from the use of more aggressively harmful chemicals like lead and arsenic. The harmful effects of such chemicals are well documented. Lead, for instance, can have a considerable impact on the human nervous system. These green crackers, while by no means completely safe, are still known to cause up to 30 per cent less particulate pollution. Of course, just because the label of 'green crackers' exists doesn't mean that every cracker claiming to be such is indeed less polluting. As noted by the SC, cracker makers have frequently continued to use banned substances like barium in their crackers while packaging them as green variants. The SC noted: "Have you seen the reply by the manufacturers? What they say is very surprising. They say that when they are found to have purchased a huge quantity of barium salt, it is to be kept in godown but not to be used for manufacture. It's not to show that they are keeping it in the godown." As such, six cracker makers have been ordered to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of SC orders on the use of banned substances in cracker manufacturing. Obviously, the issue of bursting crackers on Diwali and other festivals remains complicated as it is not just about the health risks of such products. First, there is the rather undeniable reality that cracker making in India is a considerably developed industry that employs lakhs of people. Consider that in the Tamil city of Sivakasi, the hub of firecracker manufacturing in India, an estimated 6.5 lakh families are directly or indirectly supported by the firecracker industry. With manufacturing already falling drastically during the pandemic, the companies that operate out of Sivakasi say the industry can ill afford the sort of blanket bans that are being seen in parts of the country. At the same time, the industry is also suffering from the rising prices of raw materials during the pandemic. All in all, the situation is admittedly tragic. Companies aside, it is undeniable that the families who have engaged in the trade of firecracker manufacturing for generations have little recourse but to carry on. In order to truly address the problems caused by firecrackers, it is absolutely vital to ensure that those who economically depend on them are given a way forward, perhaps by re-skilling or otherwise tightening regulations. Until such time as alternatives are found, simply moving forward with blanket bans is problematic, trading one problem for another as lakhs of people are left without a way to support themselves. And it doesn't even end here. Perhaps as a growing sign of the times we live in, the ban on firecrackers is being increasingly portrayed as a targeted attack on the festivals of one religious community — another complication that makes it difficult to untangle the issue and aim for the common good. In such a web of conflicting interests, it comes down to the consumer, it comes down to you to make an informed choice about your Diwali festival plans and whether bursting crackers is absolutely vital to your sense of festivity even given all the potential health risks that they pose to you and those around you.