Unmitigated disaster

Earlier this year, the Brazilian Government was forced to take a stand on protecting the Amazon in response to international outrage. While still subdued in comparison to last year, critics and commentators came together to condemn the continuing rise in deforestation activity in the Amazon under cover of the pandemic. The military was deployed, and promises were made by the Bolsonaro government to swiftly resolve the situation. At this juncture, it is important to note that Brazil's far-right strong man President Jair Bolsonaro is a noted climate sceptic who questions any deforestation data that is presented, even if it is being presented by one of Brazil's own organisations. His response last year to public criticism over his handling of the widespread fires in the Amazon was a mix of scepticism over presented data and aggressive assertions of Brazil's sovereign right to use the world's largest rainforest in whatever way it sees fit. As such, not only has Bolsonaro encouraged agriculture and other development activities in the rainforest but has also defunded and defanged the regulatory agencies who are tasked with punishing environmental lawbreakers.

This year, as recent data has shown, has gone on to even surpass last year in the scale and pace of destruction. It was reported by the country's own space agency that deforestation in the Amazon was at a 12 year high with a total of 11,088 sq km of rainforests destroyed between August 2019 and July 2020. Interestingly, Brazil's Vice President decided to weigh in on the stir caused by the release of this data by attempting a bizarre positive spin to the number that somehow showed that regulation efforts were slowly succeeding. Vice President Hamilton Mourão claimed the annual increase of 9.5 per cent was less than half the anticipated figure of about 20 per cent. The argument was predictably ridiculed but many commentators noted that the Government response was hardly surprising. A Trumpian populist, Bolsanro largely campaigned on promises of economic revival. He envisioned the Amazon as a 'vault of plenty' exclusive for the use of Brazil and resented international intrusions into its governance. He has supported the right of mining industries, soya planters, cattle farmers, etc to clear the forest time and again without oversight. At the same time, he has also trivialised the rights of thousands of tribals who call the Amazon home.

While many nations and leaders gathered in condemnation of Bolsonaro and his policy towards the Amazon last year, his had his supporters as well. Ultimately, the international pressure did force Bolsonaro to act last year to limit the fires. This year, perhaps in an attempt to pre-empt any larger loss of public face for the Brazil administration, Bolsonaro's government launched an initiative dubbed as 'Green Brazil Two'. This initiative saw the large scale deployment of the military in order to stem the tide of deforestation with immediate effect. It was later reported by AP, however, that the initiative likely aggravated the situation further. The already declining state of climate law enforcement and prosecution in the area came to virtual non-existence under the military, Additionally, AP has also reported that military is in fact expanding access points to and from the rainforest to make further exploitation even easier. As of now, Bolsonaro has deflected criticism of military presence in the area and continues to extend their term of deployment.

As noted by many commentators, the issue of sovereignty in such matters is a slippery slope as laws over sites of such ecological significance are difficult to draw up. It is undisputable that a large part of the Amazon falls under Brazilian control. It is also unreasonable to expect Brazil to not use the vast resource potential of the rainforest. But, no one can reasonably argue that the reckless policy of the current Brazilian Government regarding the forest is not sustainable by any regard. Research shows that the forest is fast approaching a point of no-return when its ability to replenish and rejuvenate is no longer enough to hold back the possibility of desertification. As such, the world community can hardly afford to hold back over concerns of sovereignty. A fortunate development in this regard may be the election of Joe Biden who has made tackling climate change at home and internationally a major policy point.