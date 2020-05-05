Treating a den of iniquity

The online chat group that garnered public attention for its disgusting revelations raises eyebrows. Prima facie information regarding the online group, 'Bois Locker Room' that involves schoolgoing teenagers from prominent south Delhi schools is indeed disturbing. The widely circulated content of the group on social media unveils the sexually explicit content, comments and threats of sexual violence, all part of the discussion between 15-16-year-old students. Enraging the public over its existence and content, the group has attracted suo motu cognisance from Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell. While the former sent a notice to Instagram, the latter lodged an FIR in the matter, subsequently apprehending a 15-year-old. Purported screenshots show body shaming and objectification of women besides explicit comments underlining threat of sexual violence. While the probe is on, crowd-sourced information reveals the pictures that were morphed or body-shamed to be of schoolgoing girls. The whole matter begs for intervention by adults as not only do such activities point towards ill mentality being harboured but rather a dangerous precedent that leads to a detrimental path. And, the worst part of the entire episode is that these are schoolgoing boys from prominent schools. It is not an act of mischief that can be overlooked but rather a mindset that needs immediate help. By indulging in such unscrupulous discussions, these boys are cultivating an odious personality in their crucial growing-up years. Sharing pictures of underage girls and asserting willingness to sexually harass them is a repulsive act. It goes against the ideals that we as a society strive to achieve and cherish. It makes society question their parents, their schools and then the society in general. When we say that children roll down a detrimental path, prime reasons for that are labelled to be a lack of education, guidance, discipline, et al, which these boys have in plenty. The question of their indulgence in such act despite a good environment around them demands an answer. Adults and schools are required to intervene and address the issue immediately as the consequences of such acts are both reprehensible and irreversibly regrettable. Today's misogynistic discussion may lead to tomorrow's sexual violence. The trend that these boys are setting in their heads with what they may rate as fun is rather a dangerous precedent to nefarious outcomes.

Internet is considered both a boon and a bane. It is easy to answer why. On one hand, it unlocks limitless information, bringing the world closer through social media but on the other, it has dark corners that can inspire wicked notions. In this case, the internet has done more damage to these boys than yield any fruitful outcome. While the post-pandemic world hints at an increased trend of online classes, the way these boys have exploited the unfettered access to the internet brings the use of the same in question. Internet laws and social media norms apart, it is the very intent to share something of this sort that requires to be addressed. Access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 but even fundamental rights are not absolute. They come with reasonable restrictions. The boys deserve the right to internet access but they do not appear to be sound enough in exercising their right. Identifying the crux of their act is imperative. Parents must interact with their children over these subjects and ensure their views because, despite a good environment, the latter's participation in such unscrupulous activities without being able to differentiate between right and wrong underlines an unaddressed mental block.

The discussion hereafter should not be on girls sharing pictures on social media. It must necessarily be on boys cultivating an indecent mindset and repugnant character which must be dealt with immediately. The group chat is just a visible manifestation of obscenity that corrupts these minds. It cannot be dismissed or expelled, it must be treated with diligence!