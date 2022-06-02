Travesty of justice?

The Virginia Court verdict finally tilted in favor of the Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp — putting an end to the seven-week long trial. The case was initiated after Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for writing a defamatory article against him in the Washington Post in 2018 — though Heard hadn't named Depp explicitly in the article. The Virginia Court verdict, in a way, overturned a 2020 verdict by a UK court which ruled in favor of The Sun which had described Depp as a 'wife-beater'. As things stand today, Johnny Depp is awarded USD 15 million across three counts against his claim of USD 50 million while Amber Heard is awarded USD 2 million across one count against her claim of USD 100 million. Notably, overturning of the UK court order allows a strong legal backing to Depp's claims, as proving defamation in a US court is far more difficult in a UK court. Depp — who was fighting "to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome" because he owed it to his "children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support" — considers the verdict a victory of truth. Amber Heard, on other hand, was aghast. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," said the 36-year-old. The case may have reached its legal finality but leaves behind a whole lot of unanswered questions. The verdict has declared one clear winner but failed to address critical social issues that have emerged in the outcome. More importantly, it has set a weak precedent. This is nowhere to suggest that the verdict necessarily ought to have been in favor of Amber Heard — that is better left to law adjudicating authorities. The Virginia Court verdict, however, appears to lack clarity and fails to capture the social repercussions that will follow. Some of the allegations levelled by Amber Heard were indeed horrifying. Apart from the regular domestic abuse allegations, Heard told the jury that Depp sexually assaulted her by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina. Depp admitted of having the monstrous habit of consuming alcohol but claimed that Heard grossly embellished this habit to frame a charge against him. Depp even made counter allegations of being hit and abused by Heard. While Depp was the one who filed the defamation lawsuit and was the victim legally, in the social context, it was Amber's allegations of domestic abuse that placed her at the receiving end. The verdict has further spelt disaster for her. In the first place, she'll have to furnish over USD 10 million to Depp. Secondly, these developments will adversely impact her acting career. Thirdly, the social media shaming and derogation she has been facing by Depp's wide fanbase and even public figures and institutions, have now acquired legal sanction. Amber's dozen words in the Washington Post article have cost her dearly. Thanks to the verdict, Depp's affirmation that "she is begging for global humiliation…she is going to get it" has now come true. One wonders whether Amber's counterclaim that the trial had been "an ordeal inflicted by an orchestrated smear campaign led by Depp" can completely be side-lined? Afterall, Depp had privately intended to "fuck her burnt corpse to make sure she's dead" and referred to Amber's body as "mushy pointless dangling overused floppy fish market". It won't be completely wrong to say that the Virginia Court very softly surrendered to Depp's clarification that his words were taken out of context. From the very beginning, Amber was subjected to the undue task of proving herself as a "perfect victim" — failing which, she has lost big. Possibly, her allegations were overstated but how does one justify the legal system, society and social media coming so harsh upon her. Feminist blocks might not be wrong in averring that in future many women will fear coming out in public against domestic abuse if their abuser is a powerful person. If the #metoo movement was excessive, what would one say about the ruining retribution Amber Heard faced for speaking out. It is true that court cases are decided on the basis of evidence and legal provisions but turning a blind eye to larger social realities might not be a good idea.