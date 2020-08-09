Time's running out

A rather common and recognisable outcome of leaders during these pandemic times is a loss of public support. As many commentators have pointed out, much like wars, pandemics have the effect of first consolidating support behind elected leaders and then, based on perceived lapses in performance, a steady decline that takes place over a period of time as 'weariness' sets in among the populace. Many leaders have managed to emerge from these dark oppressive times with the confidence of their people still very much with them but many others are already experiencing their fall from favour. As things stand now, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is firmly in the latter camp.

The recent years have been a political roller coaster ride as he has repeatedly dodged political scandals, investigations of corruption and public calls for his removal. And yet, through astute political legwork and a grasp of what the country wants, Netanyahu has continued to dodge and weave his way to remaining a recurring figure in the fickle court of public approval. Somehow, even during the contentious 2020 elections, Netanyahu managed a majority but failed to make the Government twice before finally reaching a coalition agreement with the opposing Blue and White political alliance. This show of majority confidence came at a time when Netanyahu was already set to face an indictment by Israel's Attorney General. As it were, while he managed to hold on to power in some manner or another, it would appear that Netanyahu's luck has run out in regards to dodging the political process.

When the charges were formally announced last year, cracks began to appear in the grip of Netanyahu over the ruling Likud party with very public infighting being the result. At that time, Netanyahu was evasive about using his authority to seek immunity against indictment. Then came the pandemic and Netanyahu saw a surge of support for his initial response to the pandemic. When elsewhere in the world leaders were raising doubts over the severity of the outbreak, Netanyahu was listening to the science and the scientists. As a result, Israel initially kept its infection contained and public approval for the PM went as high as 70 per cent. Armed with public support, Netanyahu looked towards making good on one of his biggest election promises, the annexation of West Bank. Though sharing power with Ble and White's Gantz did taint his victory, the mandate given to him by the public support gave him the confidence to move forward. He even attempted to use the excuse of the ongoing pandemic to protect himself from being brought to court for his corruption charges for the time being. It didn't work, with the trial only being delayed to December. At the same time, the coalition government that had been formed under unlikely circumstances for the purpose of fighting the pandemic was already making costly missteps. Experts have stated that Israel is a good example of what happens when an economy shut as a result of a pandemic opens abruptly without the requisite preparation. Numbers spiked and with them, the frustration of the people regarding the perceived inaction of Netanyahu.

At the same time, Netanyahu's West Bank plans were put on hold due to lacking US support. With the pandemic ravaging the US, the White House seemed to no longer see the success of President Trump's Middle East 'Peace Plan' as a relevant concern of the moment. Netanyahu is trapped. Going ahead with annexation plans without US support could be a costly mistake but not going ahead could cost him politically as well. Now, as things stand, there are protests outside his residence and growing support for his rivals.

The problem for Netanyahu lies in the fact that his air of absolute invincibility is now gone. He had managed to convince the nation of his importance to the cause of Israel. Now, many believe that he has lost control of this complex system of power that he helped build. With the way things are, it is safe to say that time is running out for Netanyahu. He has limited time to come up with his most desperate comeback to date and in the middle of a pandemic, any drastic moves to hold on to power can only come across as blatantly self-serving.