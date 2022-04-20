Theatre of violence

The Supreme Court, after an urgent mention from senior advocate Dushyant Dave, had to intervene to 'communicate' its order of maintaining the status quo against the BJP-ruled NDMC's demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. The demolition drive against 'illegal encroachers' was initiated a day after the Delhi BJP chief wrote to NDMC to identify the illegal constructions of rioters. NDMC, despite the Supreme Court status quo order, had decided to continue the demolition as "the order was not yet communicated". This could clearly be termed as a blatant mockery of the nation's legal justice system. Sadly, bulldozers — which represent a trampling force — have emerged as a metaphor for governance in a democratic nation where consensus should be the basis of action. It hardly remains a mystery that NDMC's act was meant to avenge the accused persons — the majority of whom belong to the Muslim community. These disgraceful developments only add to the shameful occurrences of violence in Jahangirpuri; this time around, governing forces too joined the party. The utter collapse of the law-and-order situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri in the aftermath of the April 16 violence was yet another blot on India's secular fabric — after a bunch of communal flare-ups were witnessed across the country this month itself. The investigation is under process and culprits should be brought to books in due course but, unfortunately, the damage to society's harmony and the national secular fabric is made, which cannot be reversed. Before blaming particular communities and individuals, one must trace the accountability of those responsible for maintaining law and order. The abject failure of the Delhi Police must be taken into account and a strict response be sought from those who failed to deliver their duty. Jahangirpuri also brings reminiscence of the 2020 Delhi riots, the fumes of which have not yet subsided fully. The third procession on Hanuman Jayanti in the area — after the first two passed peacefully — is known to have been allowed without legal permission. Carrying out such an illegal procession, with armed persons swinging swords and other weapons, raises serious questions about the role of the Delhi Police. Back in 2020 also, apart from the perpetrators of violence from both religious communities, it was the lackadaisical approach of the Police that allowed the violence to take monstrous forms. Rising communal flare-ups in the past few weeks across the country is a warning that state Police must ready themselves to prevent and combat similar incidents in the future. The police's subservience — either to any political force or to the prevailing 'mood of the nation' — will create more problems than solving those. Effective police reforms have been in limbo for a long. It is time that serious consideration is given to transforming the entire police machinery and bringing in greater professionalism in the services. A non-upgraded police force doesn't suffice to handle the wave of communal tensions prevailing in the nation. Given that intensification of religious polarisation is a commonly observed phenomenon in the run-up to elections, extra vigil will have to be put in place until the 2024 general elections. But certainly, police are not the only entity to be blamed for the unfortunate consequences. Emboldening of radical religious groups — who are generally involved in the clashes on the ground level — is another threatening development that has been left unchecked over the past couple of years. This is particularly true for the right-wing groups presently because ideologically similar parties are ruling at the Centre and many states. The sense of punitive exemption — either advertent or inadvertent — could prove to be a perfect driver for social unrest and crimes. The ruling party at the Centre must exercise extra caution in dealing with such groups. State patronage of extreme radical forces is condemnable, and even the impression of the same is despicable. Much of the analysis post the Jahangirpuri violence has been focused on placing the blame on either of the two communities. It would be pertinent here to comment upon the role of communities in perpetuating the violence. Certainly, their involvement had to be there to make the violence what it was but, as certain newspaper reports convey, both Hindu and Muslim communities have been living amicably in the locality for decades. It has to be said that the larger narrative of religious polarisation and the failure of the police to take proactive and preventive measures lie at the root of the problem. Nevertheless, the culprits must be identified and punished under the law to establish deterrence against such actions.





