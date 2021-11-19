The battle begins

Finally, nearing towards ending the year-long impasse, the Central Government, in a sympathetic tone, admitted its failure in convincing farmers about the potential benefits of the contentious farm laws, and assured of repealing the laws. It is indeed a well-deserved victory for the protesting farmers who braced all difficulties at Delhi borders to make their voices heard to the nation. The successful mass revolution should serve as a case study for generations to come. However, this has to go with a caveat that the victory is not in full measure as it will only evade something which farmers perceived would make their situation worse. It is no answer to their existing plight — which they have been facing for decades. While some see the announcement of repealing of the farm laws as 'bowing down of the arrogance' of the Central Government and others see it as a political masterstroke ahead of the Punjab and UP assembly elections, they both may be true. It appears to be a rational and calculated political decision. Farmers' protests had become an emotive issue among Punjab households, which could definitely affect the chances of the BJP in the state. Repealing the farm laws is the least the government could have done to maintain its limited hold in the state. The BJP must be banking on the support from Captain — who recently walked out of Congress, has floated his own party and hinted towards a coalition with the BJP if the farm laws were repealed. Depending upon the influence of Captain, the BJP could still make some headway in Punjab. Such speculations are not completely off the mark given the clout in the state Congress. Furthermore, it can safely be said that UP has been somewhat divided on the issue of farmers' protests. This has to be read in the context as to how much priority the voters would accord to farmers' issues in the state vis-à-vis other factors. UP is a state where there is a complex web of issues that determine the results — with factors like caste topping the list almost unequivocally. With months to go for the UP Assembly elections, the BJP has bought time for itself to try shaping the political winds in the intended direction in the state. Perhaps, it appears to be the right time for the BJP to shed its prestige and try making inroads into the electorates. It has to be understood that the farm laws issue had become too clumsy for the government to handle and, even if the government would have managed to dissipate the protests, the implementation process would have been a highly implausible exercise. Apart from politics, the most important aspect of the farmers' protest must not be missed out. Is the repealing of the farm laws just a question of victory and defeat? Certainly not. The three farm laws — Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill — were passed with the stated objective of 'empowering' the farmers. The details of the laws may be contested but the need of empowering farmers and the urgency of an overhaul in the agriculture sector are indeed pertinent. The farmers have no doubt achieved a symbolic high with the assurance of repeal, their actual condition on the ground is still in dire straits. As per the government records only, more than three lakh farmers have committed suicide over the past three decades. And this says it all. Very little has been done by successive governments towards addressing the woes of the farmers, which has indeed forced them to take the charge in their own hands. Let us call the unrelenting endeavour that farmers have shown at the border only the first step forward in heralding to the world about the power and relevance they hold. If the same sort of political awareness is maintained in the coming future, we might see a gradual improvement in the conditions of the food providers of our country. This is a defining moment in India's history, which can form the bedrock of the future. Much will depend on the farmers whether they are willing to go ahead in the same breath or end their campaign with the repeal. The success of the farmers' revolution produces a glimmer of hope to remove the rot prevailing in the agriculture sector of India. It is high time that political parties in India come to their wisdom that farmers cannot be treated as passive vote banks. Their strong will and mature wisdom now shine bright. It should be expected that farmers' resistance will only get decentralised over the coming years as their plight is aptly reported from other states like Maharashtra, Bihar etc. Also, while politics must take its own course, in the hindsight, parties must form a consensus towards bringing in the much-needed agricultural reforms. Let the nation celebrate what their farmers have achieved but, at the same time, brace up for more.

