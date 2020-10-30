Taking a stand

In the intricately linked world of today social media, for better or worse, gives an easy outlet for societal outrage to gather into a tide. In this era, social media has a complex relationship with societal issues. Some arguments highlight how social media has a negative impact on politics and society. In recent times many political administrations have understood the dangers of social media and how quickly it is slowly pervading almost every aspect of modern lives. Social media is now not only a place where people connect but also a place where information is exchanged and opinions are formed. Some even go so far as to say that social media has destroyed 'objective' truth and made it easier for fringe theories and beliefs, potentially even harmful ones, to exist and thrive in a sort of personalised echo chamber. Naturally, now the political leaders of the world are working towards the regulation of this new frontier. But there is also a flipside. Social media has given voice to a more politically and socially active generation that engages with a wider spread of societal issues on these platforms. Social media has played a prominent role in the growth of movements such as the 'Me Too' movement or the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. In 2018, a Pew Research Center survey noted that 53 per cent of Americans had engaged in at least some form of political or social-minded activity on social media in the past year. Many see social media as a place where minorities can gain voices. This has also led to the rise of the 'belief-driven consumers' across the world. Some studies have gone so far as to say that nearly half of all consumers fall into this category and will change their purchasing behaviour to reflect the stance of a particular brand on a controversial issue. Experts have stated that belief-driven consumers can overall represent a high-value opportunity for companies because they have stronger and more committed relationships with the brands they favour. This means that it is important for brands to keep a finger on the pulse of societal agitation to detect any trends that emerge. This makes for a more difficult consumer environment to navigate but overall, the benefits for a brand make ignoring an emerging issue an ill-advised move.

As seen in the recent social media movements, brands are now taking a stand worldwide. Recently, even Indian companies have started taking cognisance of this emerging trend of belief-driven consumers. In this last month, two major Indian brands have announced that they will stop advertising on platforms that are a source of 'hate-mongering' and 'toxicity'. First, Bajaj Auto announced that they have blacklisted the channels that are at the centre of ongoing official investigations for rating manipulation and spreading fake news. Then, Parle-G, another iconic Indian brand also announced via social media that it will no longer advertise on channels that "broadcast toxic content".Furthermore, as reported by Livemint, Parle-G is looking into some kind of a collaboration which restrains advertising on toxic channels. A way to send a message to clean up their content, as it were. Other companies are reportedly following developments closely but will likely have to act soon enough or lose public trust and brand loyalty, Now, social media has erupted in praise of the moves of such 'socially responsible' brands, a trend that will likely pressure brands that are remaining silent. Ultimately, social media pressure is a mixed bag. As shown by the controversy over a recent Tata Group's Tanishq advertisement, sometimes there is a pushback against a brand and its message. Ultimately, this is part of the overall experience of social media and must not deter other brands from attempting to take a stand in these uncertain times. After all, in this new belief-based economy, perception is power. At a time when brands are globally taking a more active stand on issues and are willing to brave the critics and ill-will, can Indian brands afford to do any less?