Signs of prolonged battle

The July 25 execution of four pro-democracy political prisoners in Myanmar has triggered widespread protest within the country and received condemnation from foreign countries and international institutions. While killing of activists has been something of a routine in Myanmar, the recent executions stand out as they bore an official stamp. How far the responses to the execution will prove to be of consequential impact is the real question. Ever since Myanmar's powerful military junta seized power from democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021, its actions have been driven by hunger for power despite people's resistance. After toppling the National League of Democracy (NLD) government, the junta first consolidated its power by forming a State Administration Council (SAC) — possibly an attempt to put a cover of legitimacy over its actions. To their credit, the people of Myanmar have been holding up against the repressive military rule. In response to the junta's hunger for power, protestors have formed a parallel government known by the name of National Unity Government (NUG). Essentially, the battle between pro- and anti-democracy factions is moving with full swing in Myanmar. None of the parties have a clear edge in this battle as of now, and a resolution doesn't appear to be in sight in near future. As far as the July 25 political execution goes, it marks a significant point in the period of political conflict in the country. It shows not the strength but the weakness of the military junta; though it was meant to be a show of strength. Junta has no dearth of power. What it lacks is legitimacy, and it is misleadingly trying to gain this by using brute force. Force holds good in authoritarian and dictatorial regimes; it hardly has any place in a nation that aspires to march forth on a path to democracy. Perhaps this is the reason why the junta is still struggling to be in complete control of the situation in Myanmar even as more than one-and-a-half years have passed since it took things under its charge. The current execution appears to be an assertion of power to quell the dissatisfaction and simmering tensions among junta factions. Notably, questions have been raised over the leadership of General Min Aung Hlaing — who heads the Tatmadaw. While gaps are emerging within the junta, the execution of four pro-democracy activists has further intensified the resolve of protestors, rather than weakening those. These executions have only reinvigorated the protest. However, there is a long battle ahead for the protestors. The junta still appears to be attempting to tone down the tenor of protests by promising elections by 2023. In the first place, the very occurrence of the election remains a dubious prospect. Secondly, even as elections are carried out under the military regime, the junta, with overreaching powers at its disposal, will likely have an upper hand. Nevertheless, the fight needs to go on and the spirit shown by protestors is promising. If it can be sustained against the fading credibility of junta, success will come along in future. Luckily, the Myanmar crisis has managed to get global consideration over the years; credit must go to unrelenting resistance by those who have faith in democracy. Individual countries, international institutions and multilateral groupings — including ASEAN — have condemned the killings in harsh words. It needs to be understood that these utterances are not any sort of solution in themselves. These are part of pressure-building exercises which, only when they are harnessed properly by domestic players, can lead up to solutions. Meanwhile, the unfolding political crisis in Myanmar has also sent some ripples in Northeastern India on account of heavy inflow of refugees from the country. States like Manipur and Mizoram — which have complex demographic composition — have sprung into action. If conflict in neighboring Myanmar intensifies further, it will be a challenge for the Indian government to deal with the sensitive issues of citizenship and NRC in the Northeast. As for Myanmar, the pro-democracy protests should not let their spirit down. Amid the trend of global crisis, and junta's failure in buttressing the economic and political pillars in the country, things may take sudden turns. Myanmar must be ready for it.