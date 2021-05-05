Sense prevails

The bubble burst has created chaos and apprehension amongst the cricketing fraternity, concerned governments and cricket lovers across the globe. More importantly, it has led BCCI and IPL Governing Council to a rather late realisation that the safety of players cannot be compromised at this dreadful juncture of time. More than arising out of some 'realisation' the suspension of IPL for an indefinite time frame is the result of an inevitable situation where there were no two roads to choose from. The virus is at the helm today. It won't stand anyone dare to stare at its face, no matter how big they are! As many as four teams of the franchise tournament have been directly affected by the virus, the rest of the players are still to be tested over the coming days. The risk was even preconceived by several players who preferred to go back home safely. It is a pertinent question what kept IPL going amid constantly deteriorating circumstances — was it merely the factor of "positivity" they were aiming to spread in these disturbed times? There is no doubt that IPL matches have been helpful in providing people spirited moments to tide through the monotony of days confined within the four walls. But still, there is a limit to the cost you pay for it. There certainly would have been other factors ranging from prestige issue to commercial ones that offered the unwanted inertia from taking an early and prompt take on the matter.



The suspension was bound to come on us but had it come a bit earlier, the process would have been smoother and cleaner. When the virulent virus has not spared any part of the country or any class of people, how could one keep continuing risking the safety of players, coaches, commentators, and ground staffs at the trust of a bio-security bubble?

Apart from the safety aspect, the issue of credibility stares BCCI and IPL Governing Council at their face with the sheer task of ensuring the safe passage of overseas cricketers and staff back to their home. Australian cricketers, in particular, have been stuck in limbo as they are facing a temporary pause from entering Australia. The Australian commentator, Michael Slater had criticized the Australian government for this move terming it a 'disgrace'. Scott Morrison has refuted such arguments, and rightly so, by emphasizing that the ban until May 15 is imposed for the safety of its people. Even Cricket Australia has refrained from seeking exemption from the generic ban the government has imposed on account of rising infection numbers in India. Indian cricket board can perhaps learn from the professional and strict behaviour of Cricket Australia which has shown that safety is the utmost priority at present. In any case, the onus of ensuring the safe return of more than 30 Australian players, coaches, and staffs after May 15 rests on BCCI's shoulder. The cricket board needs to carefully handle the situation with a high degree of responsibility given the global prestige it holds. The organizers of the event are looking for a safe window in future to conclude the remaining part of the tournament. The capability of BCCI in organizing mega-events is beyond doubt, and internationally acknowledged. It should, however, be extremely cautious while considering the organisation of the remaining part of IPL. The IPL suspension has further cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upcoming World Test Championship slated to held between June 18-22 in Southampton and the T-20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November. While the WTC appears to be unaffected by the IPL ban, the BCCI is having a hard time convincing ICC and other teams for the T-20 World Cup. Much will depend on the degree of credibility BCCI is able to retain from the present crisis situation and the improvement of India's Covid situation. A responsible and stable behaviour is required on the part of BCCI to maintain the immense trust that the global cricketing fraternity places in it. Perhaps if situations improve in India, we may see the successful completion of the big tournaments that lie ahead.