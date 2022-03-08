Save humans first

Wars put nations into an unending chain of hostilities, damage the economy and dismantle civilisations, but the gravest fallout is the pain it inflicts on humans on an individual basis. Russia-Ukraine war has entered the 13th day and many cities are reeling under humanitarian crises that are not likely to end anytime soon. Over the past week, the Government of India had evacuated around 1,700 Indian national students from several cities of Ukraine under Operation Ganga. And today, the last batch of 694 Indian nationals stuck in Sumi — most of them medical students — are also reported to have boarded the buses for Poltava in the Central Ukraine. Until now, their security prospects, despite all attempts by the Indian government, remained in doldrums. The cities from which Indian nationals had returned to India earlier were mostly far away from Russia-Ukraine borders, and closer to Western borders. The challenge, however, appears to be slightly more layered in the case of evacuation from Sumy. The city is just 60 km away from Russian borders and has been subjected to relentless shelling and firing ever since the war broke out. Sumy was among the first bunch of cities to face Russian invasion. While persistent and dreadful shelling was one part of the problem, the bone chilling cold was another of the adversities faced by the students — with temperature hovering around the freezing point. Even if students dared to venture out on foot to reach the border cities, heaps of snow wouldn't allow them to do so. The Indian government had requested the students to stay put in the places they were struck in but there was a problem with this also. Reports suggest that students were finding it hard to arrange even the basic rations. It is an irony that war is waged at the whims and fancies of a selected few humans, and thousands and millions are unduly forced to inhumane conditions. Humanitarian concerns ought to be acknowledged by the warring nations and those having external influences. Humans must stand united to ensure that humanity prevails. It is saddening to see that coalition and support to Ukraine from the West comes largely on account of political considerations, and humanitarian concerns are pushed to the fringe for the moment. This laid back and passive approach towards humanity is highly concerning. One wonders whether the world should wait for political scores to be settled before turning the focus onto humanitarian issues! India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UNPR), TS Trimurti, rightly pointed out that "humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These should not be politicized." He has expressed his resolve to evacuate not just Indian students from the conflict zone but also the citizens of other nations. India's efforts towards easing off the adversities of those stuck in the war is a very reassuring aspect. Of course, other countries too are evacuating their citizens from the conflict zone. But if there was a wider discourse and collaboration around safeguarding human interests parallel to the economic and political interests, the world would have been in a better position to put humanity above everything amid the war. The UN Secretary General's fundraising appeal the previous week for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians in Ukraine and those who have crossed to neighboring countries was indeed a call with noble intent and could be helpful. But, at the same time, world leaders need to be vocal so that humanity is not relegated to secondary status against politics. It can be hoped that the world responds to the calls of India. It must be added here, however, that the political messaging around Operation Ganga within the country to score political points is highly condemnable and belittles the efforts made at the global stage. Evacuating citizens from the war zone is a responsibility of the Indian government and doing so is not a sign of India's "increasing international dominance". India's positioning at the global stage has been improving decades after decades and attributing it to only certain events may only demean its dominance instead. India has been, after all, carrying out successful evacuation missions for decades — be it during the Gulf war of 1990, Operation Sukoon in 2006, or Operation Rahat in 2015. War is a collective crime against humanity and should not be politicized, either internally or internationally. It is hoped that India will not only be able to evacuate the remaining students from Ukraine but also forge greater collaborations to ensure the safety and dignity of citizens of other nations as well.