Revived from dormancy

The 36th National Games, hosted by Gujarat, concluded brightly on Wednesday. On the sporting side, the Games witnessed record-shattering of immense proportions. On the organisational side, at the same time, the resilience shown by the Gujarat government in preparing for the Games in mere three months' time has been exceptional. The manner in which the state government collaborated with the Centre in the pursuit of reviving the country's most prominent sporting event after a long hiatus of seven years, is exemplary. More importantly, the successful conduct of the National Games with small hiccups reflects the unbroken continuity of the Olympic spirit. The state of Gujarat must be given its due credit for pumping life into the dying century-old tradition. Equally vital was the participation of above 7,000 athletes from all over the country. The sheen of the Games was not diluted on account of absence of some prominent athletes, due to fitness issues. The event was decorated by the presence of top-notch athletes including Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Dutee Chand and B Sai Praneeth, among others. Amid the presence of seasoned athletes, many young athletes, too, managed to grab the limelight and appreciation. All through its course, the 36th National Games was teeming with awe inspiring stories of resilience and triumph. Gujarat's 10-year-old mallakhamb sensation, Shauryajit Khaire — who lost his father prior to the Games — went against all odds to script the success story of becoming the youngest medal winner. Nothing could be more amazing than a sporting platform allowing individuals to let the fire within them come out. It is indeed the expression of highest order. Next in the line was the middleweight champion Nikhil Dubey who played, and won, for his coach whom he had recently lost in a road accident. These stories had to capture the national imagination, and credit to National Games, they did. Given the deep lineage of National Games, there are full chances that these stories will be preserved for posterity, to inspire them and fill them with the same fire. 14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka — with six golds and one bronze — was recognised as the best female athlete. The best male athlete tag went to Sajan Prakash of Kerala, who won five golds, two silvers and one bronze. These shining individual performances apart, there was a sharp competition among states to rank better in the medal tally. The sharp competition between Maharashtra and Haryana was evident this time as well — with the former marginally bettering the latter, eventually. Maharashtra with its 39 gold, 38 silver and 63 bronze (totalling 140) was placed second in the medal tally while Haryana with its 38 gold, 38 silver and 39 bronze (totalling 115) was placed third. The top rank, in a way, was reserved for the Services Sports Control Board. Though its overall medal count was merely 128, it shone bright with its superfluous number of gold medals standing at 61. Rest all other states had their overall medal tally below the three-digit mark. But what was important was their determination to fight. Also, the size of states in terms of population differ a great deal. In sum total, the illuminating success of the National Games has given a clear message to the world that India is ready to host any sporting competition in the world. As the speculations are on that India may host the Olympics sometime in the next decade, the country has aptly made its point clear, in action, letting the world know that it is capable of. As for now, the challenge will be to continue with the revival of National Games that also has the Olympic spirit at its core. Next year, as Goa braces up for conducting the next edition of National Games, it will be seen through with hopeful eyes.

