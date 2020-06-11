Returning to the field

Almost a month after Germany allowed league football to resume behind closed doors, the upcoming weekend will mark the resumption of the sport in two worst-hit nations from Covid-19 — Spain and Italy. Germany's experience of three weeks and counting shows that football behind closed doors is feasible. The country also had the confidence of an astounding recovery rate and a low fatality rate compared to other European nations. Naturally, the environment appeared much conducive for Germany to kickstart football, which other nations could not think of, as early as May 16. However, since both Italy and Spain have flattened their infection curves, the time appears ripe to resume the football season that witnessed an unprecedented spring break. The outstanding objective may be to wrap the 2019-20 season that was interrupted. But the larger objective remains to facilitate the return to pre-Covid times of full-packed stadiums. Resuming sports even as the virus is yet to be eradicated and a vaccine yet to be developed is in itself a task marred with risks. But as these nations resume sports, it is perhaps an opportunity for other nations to take note. In India, the annual season of Indian Premier League could not begin due to the pandemic. Now, the possibility of a season of domestic cricket this year is in limbo as BCCI is yet to decide on a date. The BCCI's decision over IPL, however, depends on ICC which has to take a call on the Men's T20 World Cup which was originally scheduled for October 2020 in Australia. Wednesday's board meeting of ICC could not finalise a new date and the decision got a push of one month, making it harder for BCCI to announce a schedule for IPL. BCCI hopes to reschedule IPL in autumn should the T20 World Cup be postponed. And, postponement of the T20 World Cup largely depends on the situation of the pandemic in the host country i.e., Australia. BCCI president Ganguly stated that the board appears determined to stage IPL this year albeit behind closed doors, similar to football in the case of European nations. In fact, sports behind closed doors appears to be the only viable step towards resumption in these troubled times. While official decisions on the resumption of Cricket remain to be taken, it is the players who have to take the call of returning to training at the earliest. Preparing for these tournaments is important but so is social distancing and health in this Covid-era. Recently, three players of West Indies Cricket team refrained from the England tour citing health concerns. This brings us to the question: whether the world is ready to resume sports?

Indefinite postponement cannot be the order as a lot happens to be at stake, everywhere. Closed-door matches already mean a significant dip in earnings for organisers and stadiums. The financial situation is grim and a resumption would gradually ease the pressure that has been mounted due to the great lockdown. Just as sectors of the economy require to resume work and turn the economic wheel, sports such as Cricket and football anchor many livelihoods that are currently stalled due to inactivity. Therefore, a limbo during such dire circumstances is even more painful for those lives that revolve around these sports. Football for Europe and Cricket for Indian sub-continent also serves as a primary means of entertainment besides business. Such entertainment is needed to overcome the period of gloom that the pandemic has engulfed the world in. But the same precautions of social distancing are required in sports which are promulgated in general. The saliva ban in cricket is a case in point that would have to be carefully supervised. India still has not hit the peak which is why a discussion on resuming sports may not find a priority place in society's conscience but sports behind closed doors is still safer than public worshipping.