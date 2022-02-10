Resounding reality

In the run up to Quad summit in April-May this year, foreign ministers of Quad grouping are set to meet on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. The member countries of the grouping share common vision on the matters including Indo-Pacific security, vaccine supply chains, critical and emerging technologies like 5G among other things. Some of these agendas directly resonate with Indian interests. Apart from taking these issues to the ministerial meeting, India and Australia are also slated to hold bilateral dialogue. The Quad grouping was revitalized after a gap of nine years in 2017, and since then has seen several upgrades — from a foreign secretary level meeting to summit meeting in 2021. It is needless to say that the group of four — Australia, India, Japan and the US — is gaining greater traction year after year. Its relevance can be gauged from the rising frustration of mighty China against it. It appears almost obvious that the core target of the Western countries is to counter China. While India too has its concern against Chinese overreaching influence in the Indo-Pacific, it has more of a constructive vision — focusing on matters related to vaccine supply and 5G technologies. The Chinese mouthpiece media frequently terms these focus areas of Quad as a mere sugarcoating around the negative objective of the US towards countering China. It sort of indicates that the US is manipulating the other member countries to serve its own interests. The fact, however, remains that the member countries from South Asia are committed to bolstering Quad as they have serious concerns in the region and there is no way out other than form a strong collaboration in the region. Against this backdrop, India is learnt to be pushing for concrete outcomes or 'consolidation of benefits' before looking for further expansion of the grouping with ASEAN countries. This appears to be the right approach as five years have passed since its revival and much of the game has been played in words until now. The time perhaps has come to send positive signals through concrete action. If Quad is able to take substantial decisions around issues of vaccine supply and critical technologies in the upcoming meeting, its relevance will increase in the global geopolitics. Vaccine supply, in particular, is an issue of global concern at the present moment. These actions will drive an organic expansion of the Quad. For many ASEAN countries that continue to be subdued under the Chinese influence in some form or the other, the Quad will turn out to be a viable alternative only if the grouping is seen to be changing things on the ground. The approach of many smaller countries in the Asia-Pacific demands greater understanding in this context. More often, rather than aligning with any particular vision, these countries look for actions and initiatives that can bring positive changes on the ground. This is where China steps in. It is not only the wealth and prowess of China that has established its hegemony in the region but also its approach to forge collaboration at the micro-level. Even if there is a need to counter Chinese dominance in the Indo-Pacific, mere words and vision are the last things to be of any help — there is no alternative to concrete action. While India appears to be a little cautious in naming China directly ahead of the Quad meeting, the US representatives are forthright in their articulation. Even if India clearly pronounces its interest towards ending Chinese hegemony in the region with support from the US, why should it be a problem? India can definitely look for greater clarity in its stand against China in the Quad — not by subscribing to the agenda of the US but in accordance with its own national interests. After all, foreign policies are nothing but tools to serve national interest. However, a clear line has to be drawn between engagement and alignment. A clear stand is also important because China is striving persistently to draw a dividing line between Quad countries and disincentivizing the prospective ASEAN partners. Quad has come a long way since 2017 and there could be no turning back from here. Involved countries can engage with each other along the combined spirit of mutual trust and practical benefits. The Quad is a resounding reality of the present-day geopolitics. It has to be made acceptable to the world through actions.