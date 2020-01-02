Resolving matters

The Asian giant that China is, its dominance has been most irksome to a rising India: form the border dispute since historical times to the economic conflicts and quagmires of recent times. And in a latest development, in spite of the risks involved, India has agreed to consider China's Sikkim proposal, provided they agree to resolves the middle sector dispute simultaneously. This might indicate the beginning of a resolution of a land boundary dispute which has been persisting for decades. After national security adviser Ajit Doval's meet with China's state councillor Wang Yi in Delhi at the 22nd dialogue of the Special Representatives (SR), both countries decided to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Given that India has decided to consider China's "early harvest" proposal to arrive at a consensus over the Sikkim land boundary, it is crucial that they continue to do so only if the middle sector in Uttarakhand is also demarcated so as to begin the phased resolution of the border dispute. The seed for this development was sown way back in 2002 when both countries exchanged maps of the middle sector, but a long period of impasse followed marked with skirmishes now and then. As matters stand, India has urged Beijing to show equal sincerity in solving the middle sector dispute, particularly since the People's Liberation Army is overshadowed by the dominance of the Indian Army and Bhutan Army in Chumbi Valley currently, as reports inform. In this matter of grave strategic concern, there is no ruling out the fact that China continues to have its eye on Bhutan's Dokalam plateau. The critical thing about China is that dispute on any front is an unsaid open threat with any other aspect of India's association with China. Its economic dominance and friendliness with China are already matters to bring unease to India. Hence, relations with China must be carefully guarded with a clear vision for the future.