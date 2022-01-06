Prepare for the worst

India is finding itself amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to tide over this threatening phase, it requires a good deal of caution and restraint. Daily Covid cases in the country are close to touching the one-lakh mark. Omicron cases are also on the rise, with the news of the first Omicron-related death coming in from Rajasthan. Health experts have cautioned that the coming weeks are very crucial in terms of avoiding health emergency situations across the country. India's past encounter with Covid-related health emergencies has left it with ample experience to take rational decisions at the present juncture. However, the evidence shows the contrary. An analogy of the current situation with the one preceding the second wave of the pandemic shows very little difference in public attitude. National and state political leaders across all parties are going all out with their election campaigns, attracting huge masses — mostly unmasked and pushing Covid protocols to the last margins. Ideally, it is the role of leaders during the sort of crisis we are in, to exemplify proper behavior for instilling a sense of discipline among masses. It is disheartening to see that Indian leaders are failing to provide proper guidance to people in this crisis moment. At the worst, they are blatantly risking the lives of people, without even a veil of shame and modesty. It is difficult to conceive people taking the situation seriously if the required seriousness is not reflected in the leadership. In the first place, political figures must be held accountable, and be directed to behave responsibly, by whatever agencies that hold the authority. The Election Commission of India also appears to be attracting similar criticism as it had done before the second wave of the pandemic. The token prescriptions of ensuring proper Covid protocol are blatantly flouted in public rallies, marathons, congregations etc. Considering that the matter is connected to the lives of a large number of people, the Supreme Court can take cognizance of the prevailing scenario. Pulling the wrongdoers after the damage has already been done will hold no meaning in the future. The essence of the matter lies in saving lives in advance. It is difficult to attribute any Covid death directly to mass congregations and rallies, but can it be denied these do play a role in taking things to the worst levels. Seriousness has also come to defy the masses that have sidelined Covid protocols for New Year eve celebrations and other recent risky celebrations. Now that we stand at the cusp of another health emergency, at least for the coming weeks, people need to strictly adhere to Covid protocols and nudge others to do the same. Unlike the second wave, restriction fatigue is not as big an issue currently. Some of the health experts have highlighted that the third wave peak may come in just 2-3 weeks and the cases may start declining after that. It means that we need to exercise strict caution for only a month or so. It must be noted, however, that these predictions are based on empirical evidence from South Africa and the UK. In South Africa, the cases started declining after a steep short-span peak. The situation for India may differ owing to its demographic configuration and population density. In any case, caution has to be accorded primacy. Health experts have pointed out that the ensuing Covid wave is not as lethal as the second wave. While it offers some respite, this is still not positive news. The central concern should not be the extent of the fatality — but the fatality itself. Why should safety of a single life be compromised with, if the fatality is avoidable? If the present wave has been less severe so far, it should lead us towards making it even less severe, rather than towards complacency. The underlying principle should be to save every single life that could be saved. The situation today is also a call for the government to strategize its hospitalization and medication plans. The strategy must be backed by creation of public awareness so that a panic situation is averted. People need to be clarified on when they need to get hospitalized on account of Covid or common illnesses. Unnecessary panic may not just create chaos by overcrowding the hospitals but also deprive the genuinely needy patients of hospital beds and other life-saving necessities. Further, drawing from the experiences of the second wave of the pandemic, a clear-cut message needs to be disseminated by the government regarding the use and misuse of Covid-related drugs. COVID-19 has come to test the patience and resilience of the human race. As we stand today at the final moments before being tested by the third wave, we must be prepared to our best capacity.