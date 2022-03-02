People-centric solution

It is needless to say that human life and its evolution are inseparably intertwined with the environment which, alarmingly, stands at the cusp of irreversible downgrade. The latest IPCC assessment report paints a dreadful picture of how humans are continuously dragging themselves into an existential crisis. In the process, before humans, a large number of species are doomed to face extinction. It is perhaps in this light that UN Secretary General António Guterres described the abdication of responsibility by world powers to be "criminal". The assessment report is being seen as the most severe warning to the human race. The development that the world has made over countless centuries has come on account of interaction with nature. And the dismal state of nature could well lead to a downturn, and possibly a collapse, in the development trajectory. The report calls out what humans are doing to prevent the planet Earth from being highly inadequate. To be honest, human endeavor towards preserving the planet is limited mostly to debates rather than actions. Further, the global debate is limited to containing the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century — which in itself is not good enough. At this temperature, as per the assessment report, 14 per cent of the species on the planet may be heading towards extinction. Also, this temperature is not good enough to prevent the kind of horrifying climatic disasters we have been witnessing over the past few years. Exceeding the 1.5 degrees threshold — which appears likely — could simply spell unprecedented disasters over the coming decades. To find an appropriate escape, the human race needs to (going by the simplistic target set by the United Nations) cut global greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve global net-zero emissions by 2050. Sadly, countries are, in a way, quibbling over who contributed what to this catastrophic consequence and who should compensate in what amount. In the first place, this flawed approach of perceiving climate preservation as a burden needs to be changed. The magnitude that the climate change problem has acquired demands no less than a collaborative global mission as a response. Despite the hype and hoopla around climate preservation, it won't be an exaggeration to say that national leaderships are going forward with a passive approach — at least when it comes to action. In fact, fat talk and little action is what makes it seem like much is being done whereas, in reality, very little is being done. So, does one expect a sudden change of heart among the global leaders? If not, then does one simply keep waiting for dreadful disasters? The fact is that the world badly needs greater sensitization around the climate issue — among political classes and general masses. A mass mobilization of sorts could draw political attention. Masses need to force their national leaders to act proactively in this regard as the external compulsions are falling far behind to serve the purpose. There have been snippets of public campaigns here and there but these mostly come in response to specific government projects and are not for the broader cause of saving the planet. People, in fact, do have a reason to come up for the cause of climate preservation. While it is hard to conceive people at a mass level taking pains for the greater global good, the climate change issue is related more to their daily living conditions. Just imagine the amount of damage done to people as the IPCC assessment report states that droughts accounted for a loss of 454 million hectares of cropland — three-quarters of the global harvested area — during 1983-2009. The report showed a clear linkage between climatic deterioration and food one gets to have on her plate; also, millions miss having the privilege two times a day! Farmers have been committing suicide in central and northern India in herds, where drought is a recurring disaster. Furthermore, we have been facing direct consequences of climate change year after year in terms of more intense and frequent disasters. The wounding disasters we have had, particularly over the past few years, need no recounting. Around at least 2,000 people lost their lives last year only. If this could not sensitize people, then what could? In case of India, a wide expanse of its topographical expanse — comprising vast coastal landscape towards the south, stretched Himalayan region along the north and north-east and flood prone riverine plains in the center — is at persistent risk of being jolted by the wrath of nature. If landslides, tropical storms, flash floods and recurring droughts could cost people their lives, livelihood and land then why can't these be political issues? Mass awareness and mobilization will help the cause in two ways. In the first place, educated action of people will significantly reduce the risk of disasters and, second, it will force politicians to take actions to save their chair. One may argue that these efforts at the local level will just be a drop of water in the ocean but a start has to be made somewhere. Mobilization in one corner of the world will inspire the other corner, and action of one political class will drive the other to do the same. It is all about who takes the initiative and leads from the front. Let young and energetic ones come forward and lead the cause because decades of global debate have yielded us nothing.