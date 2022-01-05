Outplaying the 'champions'

Joy poured in for Bangladeshi spectators at Bay Oval as the visitors registered an impressive win over the reigning World Test Champions. The historic victory re-scripted many records and is undeniably yet another milestone for the team that has managed to leave a significant mark in the present-day cricketing landscape. This is for the first time that Bangladesh has registered a Test win over a top-five ICC-ranked team in abroad matches. The team's first victory against New Zealand across any format in New Zealand has come after a long wait of 43 matches. But most importantly, Bangladesh cricket team has managed to cross a major threshold by registering its maiden Test victory against the Black Caps. Though the decisive day of the first Test match appeared to be all about the seamer Ebadot Hossain who didn't leave even a narrow chance for the fumbling hosts to recover, the victory, it must not be overlooked, has come through a commendable team spirit that has come to characterise the Bangladesh cricket lately. On the final day, while Taskin Ahmed duly supported fiery Ebadot, the stunning catches by Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam drove the spirit of the bowlers and the team. The template of victory, however, was set in the first innings itself where Bangladesh maintained 130 runs lead by scoring 458 against 328 by New Zealand. Against Devon Conway's impressive 122, four Bangladesh batters — Mominul (88), Liton Das (86), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (78) and Najmul (64) — put up a collective fight to reach a massive total. Though Kane Williamson was not part of the New Zealand squad, the team was still well-placed to defeat any competent cricketing nation in the world. The historic victory goes to the credit of the young and competent Bangladesh team that is still on its way to capitalise on the potential it holds. Certainly, the team is anchored by seasoned cricketers like Mushfiqur Rahim who has saved the grace for the team at numerous instances. But the real challenge will be to groom younger players before the old guards decide to quit. Just for the sake of example, Ebadot Hossain, a former volleyball player, and registered as an Air Force employee, has not yet acquired a stable footing in the Bangladeshi squad. He has proved his utility for the team in the last match but there are many other players who are waiting in the wings. The time perhaps has come when Bangladesh should emerge from the impression of being a team that could upset the best of teams occasionally, and rather be recognised for a consistent competency. This is particularly important as equations have changed a great deal among Asian cricketing nations. While India reigns supreme across all formats of the game, Sri Lanka has lost its reputation as a strong side that would defeat any cricket team with ease, and for Pakistan, playing options remain few and limited. This is contrary to the non-Asia teams that have grown in strength and maintained their supremacy in terms of their cricketing abilities. Bangladesh has still a long way to go to be counted among the best cricketing nations but the good thing is that it has an overwhelming potential which is being capitalised with rather limited resources. This is the time when the cricket board in the country can take some lessons from the success model of other cricket boards, including the BCCI. The second test, to be played in Christchurch, is keenly watched for. The challenge for Bangladesh is to show the world that its victory in the first Test was not a one-time affair but heralded an era where such performances are more of a norm than an oddity. This would be a perfect reward for a team that has been silently, and consistently, putting best levels of effort over the past couple of years. New Zealand will be hungry for a win at Christchurch after a dismal show in the first test. One performance from the defeated side that deserves particular mention is the shining 40 runs by Ross Taylor — whom we won't be able to see in white Jersey after the next Test. Though his inning couldn't translate into a victory, it certainly reflected the characteristic grit of the experienced Taylor who has anchored the New Zealand innings in many instances where the chances of defeat were higher than victory — but Taylor would turn the tide for his team. A salute to his indomitable spirit and his love for cricket which don't require the template of 'victory'!