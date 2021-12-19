No room for acrimony

Over the past two decades, Indian cricket has been growing in its strength, and today, it arguably is at its peak. The Indian team has conquered those termed as invincible in an impressive manner — be the Kangaroos or the English team — in their home. It now stands at the cusp of giving the same fate to the 'last frontiers' in South Africa. India's universally acknowledged bench strength and team's winning momentum give all hope that South Africa will be won over. But India, as is known, has landed in the African country amid an unsettled controversy between India's most-celebrated cricketing superstar, Virat Kohli, and one of the world's most glamourous cricketing boards. It can be hoped that differences don't spoil our chances against South Africa, but then, hope is just a hope. The Indian skipper will have to walk a tightrope, as this time it is not only the team's performance but also his individual performance that will be under scanner. With the mental stress, the South Africa challenge will be even more pronounced. Of course, Virat fans will argue that no challenge could prove to be big enough for the world's best masterclass batsman, and a sportsperson par excellence, who savors challenges! This argument certainly holds water. For those who see in Kohli a rampant aggression — sometimes misunderstood as immaturity in comparison to other stalwarts — they appear to leave behind the most sophisticated traits of the Indian team's Test captain — traits that appear boyish in form outwardly but are mature in content, loaded with a perfect blend of energy, positivity, straightforwardness, aspiration, confidence and conviction. That is the Virat Kohli who came with a newness in Indian cricket and went on to become India's most successful Test captain. The success, the reverence and the fame he has garnered is equally shaped by his indisputable batting class and also his indomitable spirit. Perhaps this is the spirit of the team leader that could help India sail through the dual challenge in South Africa. The towering challenge only reaffirms the hope that Virat and company will come out larger. Now, if Kohli is such a great captain then what is the current row about? It appears that a couple of things may have come at confluence to lead team India to this chaos. Firstly, the humiliating ouster for the world's most admired cricket team from the ICC T20 World Cup — against the background of almost a decade-long ICC trophy drought — was hard to digest and it had to come out somewhere or the other. This coincided with Virat's decision to quit T20 captaincy, and his patchy form lately. The very attributes of Kohli that make him great came to haunt him. Leaving aside the ICC trophy, Virat has led India to one of the most successful phases. It might be argued, and rightly so, that Kohli may have lived his time as a captain and it was time for others to step in. The transition, however, could have been smoother and more dignified. It is inexplicable by any means that one of the world's most efficient cricket boards is failing to seamlessly materialize a captaincy transition plan. Be it from any side, or the both, communication has been sloppy all throughout the process. The fact that the BCCI is headed by a cricketing professional of Sourav Ganguly's stature, assures us that whatever decisions the board has taken, or will take, is in right earnest. Ganguly was one of the leading captains who had lent team India the character of which Kohli represents the pinnacle today. Misunderstanding is the last thing that one could have expected in this scenario. Apart from the BCCI, the National Cricket Academy is currently headed by VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid is the head coach of team India. Could there be a better time to take Indian cricket to yet new heights! Certainly not. We have, of course, seen the worst when we didn't have such professionals in command. While each player is of critical importance, Kohli currently is the crown of Indian cricket — he has earned his name. While the captain endeavors to conquer the last frontier in South Africa, BCCI should fix things up back home — leaving no room for acrimony.

