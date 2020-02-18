Moment of pride

Reminiscing a most iconic moment of joy for India, the celebration of only the second ICC World Cup by an enthusiastic Indian team lifting Sachin Tendulkar on its shoulder during the victory lap at Wankhede Stadium in 2011 was acknowledged by the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020. With maximum votes, the moment won the Laureus best sporting moment award. It was in rightful appreciation of how a diverse country like India has been always united by Cricket. The celebration was not just Wankhede spectators' and Indian Teams' but rather every Indian in a 130 crore population. The moment was rightly termed, 'carried on the shoulders of a nation'. For a sport, what Cricket means to India cannot be described in words. It has rightly been explained as a religion in India for the sheer impact that Cricket makes in society, cutting across religions and castes to unite under the tricolour and bleed blue. It is, in fact, a positive sign for India to widen opportunities in other sports as well.

The award ceremony had more surprises in store. For the first time in its 20 year history (2000-2020), Laureus World Sports conferred the honour of World Sportsman of the Year to two extremely talented individuals after failing to pick one. Six-time World Champion Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton and Six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Lionel Messi shared the prize. The award show in Berlin for the first time observed a footballer as worthy of the award. With the win, Lionel Messi added another glory to his glittering career that is still going strong. South Africa men's rugby team nabbed the World Team of the Year honour for having triumphed at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan by defeating England in the final. South African side trumped an impressive Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool that has got a massive appreciation for its last as well as the current season. These awards, while serving as an acknowledgement of winners' performance, cite how sports and sportspersons in general impact society. Sports for one is a very strong unifier of people, cutting across castes and creeds to promote the idea of one society. The Sachin moment is a case in point. In a wonderful gesture, Kobe Bryant, whose shocking demise shook the world, was remembered ahead of the award show.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)