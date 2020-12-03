Long road ahead

This week, the UK became the first country to authorise emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of the US and the EU. Both the EU and the US are expected to follow in line after public hearings in December.

Until such time the UK example will be instructive for other countries that are preparing for the arrival and approval of vaccines. After the approval, the UK is expected to start administering the vaccine to high priority sections of the population from next week itself. Along the way, it will have to face several unknowns. For one, the vaccine is based on the never before used technology of using messenger RNA instead of the more traditional method of using viral proteins. Among other things, this requires for the Pfizer vaccine to be stored in cold storage conditions which typical refrigeration equipment can't offer. The vaccine must be stored at around -70 degrees celsius. Pfizer has noted that after delivery, the vaccine will still be effective in normal refrigeration conditions for up to five days. Either way, besides being a costlier alternative, the vaccine does require the presence of somewhat robust medical infrastructure. Still, many are convinced that the flexibility offered by mRNA vaccines means that they will be the future of vaccines with a possibility of even fighting cancer in the future.

In India, where such specialised cold storage is rare at best, the logistics of using mRNA vaccines may well be too difficult to practically consider as part of the Government's inoculation efforts. As such, the Government has indicated that India will wait for the roll-out of the two vaccines being produced in India. The AstraZeneca vaccine (called Covishield in India) and the Bharat Biotech vaccine will not only be cheaper but also more stable for transportation and storage as they are based on tried and tested methods. The option to use the mRNA vaccine may be taken up earlier but it is worth noting that the Pfizer candidate must first clear trails here in India. Pfizer has made no indications of holding trials as yet. It is possible for the Drug Controller General to waive-off localised trials if needed, however. But even with its own locally available vaccine alternatives, the road ahead for India on this mass vaccination effort will not be easy.

As many experts have commented, there is a need for India to build up the necessary infrastructure and administration for an effective immunisation campaign. A working vaccine does not translate to effective immunisation without a functional distribution effort and a clear plan. Some have even gone so far as to state that an effective vaccination campaign now will make a solid case for a publicly funded health service to be instituted in India that will carry on the best practices of this historic effort. For this to happen, the governments at the state level and Centre must act fast and act in unison without politicising the rollout of the vaccine. There may not be much time to get things right. Serum Institute of India has indicated that it will have 400 million doses ready by year-end, a supply which the Government is looking to procure by July to begin its initial inoculation efforts.

For some, however, the wait is unbearable. Social media platforms have recently been rife with rumoured messages and listings by travel groups that are offering packages for vaccine vacation to the US and the UK. While some of the messages seem to indicate that such a package already exists and is accepting bookings on a first-come-first-serve basis, the reality is different. Various travel operators have clarified that no such packages are currently being offered as the ins and outs of vaccine tourism are still being developed by the companies. The companies have significantly noted that they have no way of getting across the laws of the nation regarding the vaccine. As such, until the destination locations allow for the sale of domestic vaccine stock to foreign tourists, the tour operators likewise cannot promise anything. While such private package offerings for those willing to pay may well come into being later, it is unlikely that private players will be allowed to jump the queue in a matter as vital as vaccination.