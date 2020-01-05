In the interest of education

Will everything in this country be looked from the lens of politics? Apparently, this question makes sense following Union Health Minister's appeal to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to cancel the scheduled Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on January 4 which, notwithstanding BJP's effort to politicise the step, garnered a stupendous reception from people. Mega PTM picked up prominence right after AAP took Delhi's mantle. With its inception in 2016, Delhi government-funded schools began holding mega PTM to invite parents to school for interaction with teachers and school staff. A common norm in private schools, the idea of mega PTM has been to apprise parents about their wards' performance and the school curriculum and infrastructure which has been drastically upgraded since AAP took over. Prior to 2016, PTM was not something common for Delhi government schools. In fact, Delhi's model ought to be emulated on a countrywide scale for it has proven to be an outright success. Not only has it allowed teachers to interact with parents of students but mega PTMs help in the overall development of children. An acclaimed western practice, PTMs also give students motivation to perform well as it is their parents who are apprised of their performance and weaknesses. A parent-teacher discussion ought to unlock several takeaways for both vis-à-vis the child as both well-wishers will have to focus on discussed areas for child's overall improvement be it discipline, subject, behaviour, morals, participation, etc. Improving education simply by upgrading the curriculum will not yield as much as a concerted effort on all parameters concerning education. Parents' involvement in child's proceedings at school is what will bring out the best path for the child. With heavy praises for PTM spiralling out of Delhi residents, it is the overall education system that gets a plus. Delhi government's constant eye on improving education is visible from parents' content faces and any effort to paint it as a pre-poll gimmick is simply condemnable. In the objective of good governance and welfare, there is no room for political sentiment; when it comes to education, the only motivation is quality, and PTMs are a step in that direction.In the interest of educationIn the interest of education