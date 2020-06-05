In one's hand

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for hotels, malls, restaurants, religious places will be active from June 8 in all areas except containment zones. Though measures inducted such as compulsory masks, social distancing, thermal screening, etc., have been mandated, compliance to these is the crux. While people, in general, would be keen to adhere to norms, malls, shops, restaurants, etc., must strictly abide by the relevant SOPs in order to negate the possibility of virus contraction. The SOPs mandate that only asymptomatic staff members, guests and visitors would be allowed to access these said places. But the risk remains high as many of those infected are asymptomatic, making thermal screening redundant in the setting. People above 60, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 have been advised to avoid visiting these areas owing to their high susceptibility to the virus. The government, in pursuance of its unlocking phase, has issued the SOPs to allow more businesses to function after a two-month closure that has proven to be a costly affair. But as livelihoods resume, the new normal appears to be quite unkind. Demand has fallen. The initial weeks would be instrumental in realising the losses incurred since they will mandate future slash in both workforce and inventory to survive the slump. And, while people take stock of their livelihoods in the post-lockdown phase, the virus caseload incessantly rises. Delhi crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday after recording more than 1,300 cases in a day. A four-digit daily rise in cases is as grievous as one could imagine, especially when the government is trying to exit from the lockdown that appears to have done more damage than good. Delhi accounts for a high number of restaurants, malls, places of worship and has a staggering population of more than two crores. The steep rise in Covid-19 cases has to be taken note of. It should serve as reason enough to strictly adhere to the SOPs. More than the physical precaution that everyone needs to follow is the sub-conscious awareness of living amid an incurable virus. While the government has allowed livelihoods to resume, the onus of taking precautions and staying healthy has largely shifted to individuals.

From touching doors, staircases, lift buttons and countless other things of public utility to maintaining mandated distance from others, an individual in this post-lockdown world is expected to be conscious of its surroundings. It would be prudent to note that hospital beds are limited and contraction probability is adversely high. Double-checking on precautions is advised. While the elderly and kids stay home, those heading out can bring the virus home and hence carry the responsibility of their as well as their family members' health on their shoulders. Recovery rate is indeed a positive sign amidst this storm but the incessantly rising caseload has kept the sentiment dampened. The way public responded at the opening of liquor stores with social distancing taking an exit must be taken as an example to maintain strict compliance with the issued protocols. An optimistic outlook is most needed and yet one must be reminded that society has to battle an invisible threat. India continues to climb the table of total caseloads much to the disappointment of its initial success in restricting the virus spread. Gains of a timely lockdown appear to be getting squandered as the pressing need to balance public health and economy looms large. The rise in cases post-lockdown was predictable but now is the moment to seize the spread by taking cognisance of the reality at the individual level. Since every one collectively makes a society, a city, a district, a state and a nation, the responsibility is

down to each individual to adhere to protocols and stay wary of the threat that has placed global economies in a debilitated state.