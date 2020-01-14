In interest of national security

The arrest of a deputy superintendent of police, Davinder Singh ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in South Kashmir has exposed an uncanny hole in the fabric of national security. Raising doubts and inviting questions, the incident has prompted the Home Ministry to rush NIA to the scene and take cognisance. After all, national security has been the cornerstone of Modi dispensation all throughout. Singh's arrest is a very critical phase for national security since a DSP in bed with terrorists in a heavily fortified presence of security establishment does not project a very bright picture for the country. Given the circumstances, only further investigation will allay fears of possible loopholes that may be present in the security establishment. Singh's prima facie motive of money must be severely examined. His association with militants does not seem to be raw and that is another cause for concern. J&K Inspector General, Vijay Kumar said that three AK-47 rifles as well as five grenades were recovered from Singh's Srinagar residence. With every new detail, a decorated cop — president's medal awardee — like Singh is pushed towards a perpetual shadow of disgrace. His actions amount to treason. Singh's presence amidst the envoys who visited J&K in a government-initiated tour makes him a subject of increased attention for the government. In a likely consequence, the National Investigation Agency has been asked to take over the probe on Singh as tensions remain afloat. A DSP of state police caught in an unholy nexus with terror outfits in a heavily guarded region directly under the control of the Union government is a matter of deep concern for the country, more so in the run up of Republic Day — with security establishments on high alert to negate nefarious activities. Singh's background has not been one of a very clean cop but an association with terror outfits is a nadir for the security establishment. With all apprehensions revolving around the cop's arrest and security lapses, the government ought to ensure a full-scale enquiry into the incident as well as the ploy that they were up to when nabbed by the J&K Police. The investigation holds paramount importance for the Central government as, since August 5, Kashmir has been Centre's responsibility. Singh's association with two wanted militants who have notoriously spread terror in Shopian and surrounding areas would not have come to fore had it not been for J&K police's effort. One can laud the police for nabbing a corrupt cop but we would be the losers nevertheless since Singh's involvement with terrorists only exposes our own security lapses.