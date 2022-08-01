In high spirits

Despite the exclusion of shooting, which earned India 16 of the 66 medals in 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, there was hope from India's over 200-athlete contingent sent to Birmingham. And to Indians' delight, the hope is being materialised. It is true that in absence of shooting, India's medal tally may take a dip but those are just numbers. Sport is more about spirit, and our athletes have shown they have it in abundance. Like in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Indian weightlifters have been steering India's campaign right from the beginning. It was graceful Mirabai Chanu who kickstarted India's gold run in the 2018 Games, and so has she done this time around. The ease and the grace with which she performs is simply awe-inspiring. Competing in the 49-kg category, Chanu lifted 88 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk — taking her cumulative total to 201 kg. If Chanu's Gold medal was almost a sure shot, Jeremy Lalrinnunga's yellow metal came no less convincingly. The 19-year-old lifted a cumulative total of 300 kg in the 67-kg category. The manner in which he made record-breaking lifts despite injuries is an indication that he is indeed the rising star of Indian weightlifting. The third Gold also came from weightlifting. Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 313 kg in the 73 kg category. Until now, the Indian contingent in Birmingham has bagged a total of six medals — three Gold, two Silver and a single bronze. With this, India is positioned 6th among 72 competing teams from 56 nations. The chart is topped by Australia having a total 52 medals at the time of writing this editorial — including 22 Gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze. The hosts are in second position with 34 medals — 11 Gold, 16 Silver and seven Bronze. Clearly, India is far behind in terms of numbers. Yet, with all limitations, hopes are alive and expectations are high from Indian athletes. As Srihari Natraj qualified for backstroke 50m finals on Sunday, the country went into jubilation. Before this, he made into the men's 100m backstroke final on Friday as well — becoming first Indian swimmer to secure spots in multiple finals in Commonwealth Games. India is also to take on Singapore in the badminton mixed team semifinals on Monday. In the quarter finals, India convincingly won all the three matches against South Africa. The team's performance was equally convincing in the league matches. Very importantly, the Indian Women Fours team in Lawn Balls clinched the first-ever final spot in the game for India at CWG. This was an emotional moment — for the players as well as the entire nation. While Silver is ensured, we are hoping for the historic Gold! Apart from these immediate hopes, India also has a rich set of time-tested athletes including Annu Rani, PV Sindhu etc., from whom expectations are always high. Also, Indian hockey teams are progressing well through the tournament. Apart from these long continuing events, the inclusion of cricket has strengthened India's prospects at the Birmingham CWG. The way Harmanpreet-led Indian girls, after initial loss, bounced back against Pakistan is awesome. It may be noted that India entered the Games through more or less a bumpy path. India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had to stay out on account of injuries; the contingent faced humiliation on account of anti-doping proceedings against some of the athletes. Exclusion of shooting from the Commonwealth Games was another blow to India's medal hopes. Despite all this, if Indian athletes are coming out with flying colors, then it shows the strength, resilience and promise of the contingent. If sport is not about fighting back and fighting till the end, then what it is! Until now, Indian athletes have shown the desired spirit. If it continues till the end, numbers — if they matter — can be taken care of.