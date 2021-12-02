Greater synergy needed

The trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic is once again at the verge of taking a new turn. The entire world has seen many ups and downs over the past two years, with the situation improving for some time and then getting worse again. The two core disturbing traits of the virus — its ability to acquire new forms and its highly contagious nature — appear to be behind such recurrences. A problem develops in some part of the world and then goes on to become a global threat. The latest addition to such chain of events has been the emergence of Omicron which is threateningly spreading its tentacles across the globe. With the non-healing wounds of the devastating second wave still fresh, India is reacting promptly to the sharp curves of the Omicron trajectory. Cases of Omicron are being reported from countries of varied regions and development status — pointing towards the fact that none of the countries are safe until they take the required precautionary measures. In India, the Central government has extended the Covid-19 guidelines it floated last week. Following the footsteps of the Central government, state governments too have shown alertness in coming out with their own orders. The main thrust of all the governments is focused on three aspects — stricter screening and testing at airports, extensive RT-PCR tests and RAT among the general masses, and more rigorous vaccination drives across the country. Researches across the world have shown that vulnerability of a particular nation is defined on the basis of low testing numbers and low vaccination rates. Fortunately, India, riding on its successful massive vaccination drive, appears to be better prepared to fight against this newer form of the Coronavirus. In terms of testing also, the Central government came out very clearly in thwarting the rumors that RT-PCR and RAT were ineffective against the Omicron variant, and urged states to ramp up testing. Vaccination and testing remain the key pillars of the fight against the pandemic. On the unfortunate side, some divergences have emerged between the Central government and certain state governments. These differences need to be bridged so as to bring a uniformity in preventive policies and avoid negative fallouts. To be particular, the Centre had expressed concerns over the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, which it felt was not in sync with the guidelines issued by the Centre. The Centre even sent an advisory note to the state government seeking alignment of the policies, to which the Maharashtra health department responded somewhat positively by deferring the mandatory negative RT-PCR tests for domestic travelers. It has, however, maintained its strict stance against the international travelers, particularly those from the at-risk countries. Given that states are empowered Constitutionally to decide on matters of health and disaster, they are authorised to float their own directives and orders, but they have to keep in mind that the main purpose of ensuring safety without creating chaos is not lost. To ensure this, the Central and state governments must align their policies on this matter. It has to be understood that the threat of Omicron could not be limited to a particular region or state because the virus is highly contagious. Prevention from the Omicron mutant is possible only when preventive measures are ensured at a pan-India level. Central and state governments must collaborate in an appropriate manner so as to bring more uniformity in Covid prevention guidelines — taking in all the scientific evidence and regional concerns in consideration. Despite being highly contagious, the Omicron variant is not confirmed to be more virulent than the previous mutant strains. A concrete conclusion is still awaited on this front. It therefore becomes imperative that caution is coupled with composure. Impatience, either on the part of governments or the general masses, will lead to chaos and confusion. Uniform scientific prevention measures taken by the government will not just ensure the safety of people, it will also allow them to follow required protocols at ease, with confidence. Apart from synergy between Central and state governments' actions, a proper communication strategy will also have to be followed, warding off all misinformation around the new variant. India needs to keep its house in order to stand strong against the invisible enemy.

