Gone too soon!

A singer must be heard (not seen)", KK believed. He never ran after becoming a prominent face. Crudely, it's just KK's voice that resides today in the souls of millions. KK was among the rare breed of music industry superstars who worked with passion, in silence — lending purity to his art by avoiding mixing it with fame or fortune. Such personalities stay firm and command respect while they're alive, and when they depart, they leave a void that is so hard to fill. KK's untimely demise has left the music industry in tatters, and tears. His co-artists must have been among the selected few who were privileged enough to have a glimpse into the life and persona of the genuine soul. In their outpourings following his demise, one can sense a personal loss, a genuine sorrow. Equally ripped apart are his fans who are tied to his soulful voice. KK may have left the material world but can he be separated from the hearts of millions of youths who grew up with his voice — finding an expression of their teenage love, getting emotional during college farewell, tracing solace during heartbreaks and whatnot? KK has left them with no other option than to contend with the argument that artists never die. They remain, through their art. It is partly true; one would like to believe. Mostly devoid of glamour and accolades, KK's life had still been an inspiration for youngsters. His career had been a journey of pure passion, and his success was a result of his penchant for singing. Born to Malayali parents in Delhi's Green Park, KK graduated from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. His liking for music was shaped early on during his school days but the determination to take it as a vocation came only in the early 1990s. After marrying his childhood love Jyothi in 1991, the commerce graduate was fed up with his job as a marketing executive, and that created a space for his singing desire to flourish. With due support from his father and life partner, KK would leave for Mumbai and venture into the singing industry. Before getting a break as a playback singer, KK is learnt to have sung 3,500 jingles across 11 languages in four years. He would then sing a handful of songs in south Indian languages. The turning point for KK, however, was his Bollywood debut song, 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999. Notably, KK had sung the initial two lines of 'Chhod Aayein Hum' in Gulzar's masterpiece film 'Machis' but this cannot be termed as a full-fledged KK song. What followed 'Tadap Tadap' was a dream come true for KK and he never looked back. Songs like 'Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai', 'Haule Haule', 'Sach Keh Raha Hai', 'Aye Khuda', 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe', 'O Humdum Suniyo Re', 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' etc. became national sensations among youth. Though KK did not have any formal music training, his singing was defined by a natural style that struck a chord among people, particularly youth. Almost around the same time he got a break in the Bollywood industry, KK also released his first album — Pal — under Sony TV. The songs from the album, including 'Yaaron' and 'Pal', became an immediate success. His next album, 'Humsafar', would come in the year 2008. It included hits like 'Aasman Ke', 'Rain Bhayi Kaari' and 'Ye Kahan Mil Gaye Hum'. KK was still performing in his 50s chiselling his art towards perfection. His recent hits found much love from music lovers. Songs like Yaariyan and Mai Agar are not going to fade away from public memory anytime soon. Apart from all these albums, movies and TV songs, who can forget KK's 'Josh of India' that pumped in a winning spirit and enthusiasm across the country during the 1999 cricket World Cup. Call it a coincidence that the performer died in the course of his performance. His life was defined by simplicity and his singing by versatility. The singer who chose to remain unsung and let his art speak, couldn't prevent himself from being a household name. While he worked solely in pursuit of his art, the art itself did justice to him by giving him all he deserved. KK, you who sang love and friendship, will be loved forever and remain a friend — at least for those who matured with your voice.