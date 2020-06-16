Dynamic steps

Both Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported a steep rise in cases lately with more than 12,000 cases in the past week and more than 9,000 in the week before. While Tamil Nadu recorded more than 100 deaths in the past week, Delhi saw more than 500 deaths. The total caseload for both has surpassed 40,000 and with a daily rise of around 2,000 cases, an immediate intervention was imminent. Though both Delhi and Tamil Nadu have shown signs of a worsening situation, the response from the executive has not only been different but rather opposite. While the southern state decided to impose a 12-day complete lockdown in Chennai and certain parts of few districts, Delhi has denied any such step. The national capital saw the Centre and Delhi government take stock of the situation on a war-footing in order to take steps to arrest the grievous rise in cases. The Home Minister personally reviewing the situation in Delhi — from a surprise visit to Lok Nayak Hospital to an all-party meet — underlines the severity of the underlying situation in the national capital. It is worth deliberating whether Delhi — which currently has around 240 containment zones — should be locked down again or allowed to function with relaxations offered under the unlocking phase. As would be the case, there are pros and cons. But with the Tamil Nadu government preferring a lockdown, there appears a simple question: why not in Delhi? The answer to this can be found in the difference between the NCT of Delhi and Tamil Nadu; the economic cost of lockdown would be significantly higher for the former than latter. As various reports have suggested and experts have opined, a lockdown would essentially mean delaying the peak. At best, it would serve the purpose of allowing the medical infrastructure to be prepped up for the imminent adversity. If so, a lockdown may not appear to be a prudent way to move ahead given the situation we happen to be in, especially after a significant economic setback due to a strict lockdown spell. In fact, even Tamil Nadu has imposed restrictions for Chennai essentially while the rest of the state can function to turn the economic wheel. Focus, instead, has been directed towards an even stronger testing regime, more beds, reduced rates of testing and a cap on the treatment of those infected in private facilities. These are more viable measures that would allow us to better deal with the situation rather than locking the metropolis each time a curve is reported in the Covid-19 graph. Nearly four months into the pandemic and ensuing hardships, it is time to take dynamic decisions that reflect the experience garnered in dealing with the disaster rather than treading the initial steps.

Installation of CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards to ensure constant monitoring and expedited resolution of outstanding troubles faced by patients, clearance from Delhi High Court for the use of two 5-star hotels as extended Covid-19 care facilities, etc., are measures that would have been done already. However, the expedited implementation would still prove instrumental as the situation gets grim with each passing day. The Centre-aided response should allow Delhi to be combat the rise and not be pushed towards a lockdown. Banquet halls, community centres, etc., identified as centres for additional beds must be prepared as the hospitals reach their capacity. Banking on a good recovery rate and more recoveries than active cases, there is not an inch allowed for complacency. The situation in metropolises such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai denote that efforts need to be doubled, tripled and if need be quadrupled so that these centres of infection can be controlled effectively. Despite the two models of handling the rise pursued by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the objective remains the same and it would be prudent if the outcome from these measures matches the intention.