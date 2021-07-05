Due dignity

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the sportspersons who have won medals in national and international level games and are living under financial stress can approach the ministry to avail the benefits provided under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Funds for Sportsperson (PDUNWFS). The minister's attempt to ease the distress of sportspersons is indeed appreciable. But the message also reads ironically as it acknowledges that the sporting gems of the country who have glorified India's position at the international stage with their sporting spirit and dedication are living under distress. What is even more disturbing is that the PDUNWFS has been continuing since 1982, nearly 40 years, with the acceptance that very little has changed over the years. The situation, as it stands today, is that many of the sportspersons who we see on the shining stages of various sporting megaevents, struggle back at home to continue their training, to buy sporting kits and also to arrange a two-time meal for their family members. What keeps them going is their strong spirit which provides the inner strength to continue managing two different worlds at the same time. But still, this spirit need not be glorified or boasted about. It can at best be grieved upon. Many of these athletes are at a very tender age. News reports have revealed that athletes below the age of 20 years are forced to do works like vegetable selling, rickshaw driving, teaching etc. This is in no way to demean the dignity and importance of these works but the different kinds of talent that the sportspersons possess is being wasted. There have also been reports of them contemplating the quitting of the sports field altogether. Further, other sportspersons have served the nation in their lifetime but now find it difficult to arrange even basic necessities for themselves. The sports minister had come up with occasional intervention in the past also to help out particular sporting individuals by providing them with an ex-gratia sum of money. The PDUNWFS besides providing suitable assistance to 'outstanding sports persons' living in 'indigent' conditions also provides assistance to sportspersons who get injured during training of a competition or the competition itself. First of all, there is a need to change the approach towards the sector. The government cannot perpetually allow the situation to worsen on one hand, and keep paying them occasionally on the hand to alleviate their condition. There has to be a system where the situation is not allowed to worsen in the first place. We have shining examples of sports like Cricket where the country is counted among the best both in terms of performance and administration. The core thing is that the game and its administrative system has evolved at par with the growing competitive nature of sport worldwide. A lot of lessons can be learnt and replicated. The cost for national glory and fame has to be paid from the national coffers. It should not come at the cost of sweat and hunger of the sportspersons. It is encouraging that from the vast pool of India's youth population, many are coming from small towns and villages, and showing a willingness to take national and their own fame to the very next level even as they face a shortage of resources and funds. The government has to start working as a facilitator by providing appropriate steady infrastructure and institutional development at the ground level in the villages and towns. Providing support to financially distressed sportspersons is good from a short-term perspective but the real challenge is to build up a systematic framework where there are fewer holes. History has shown us that Indian land is rich with spirited youths who have excelled in sports and many stand unmatched in the world. Dhyan Chand, Milkha Singh, Sachin Tendulkar are just a few names the very utterance of which makes all Indians raise their heads high with pride. The present is no different where an overwhelming talent remains largely latent. These budding talents offer a great opportunity. Once tapped systematically, they will provide India and the world with heaps of inspiration. It's a disgrace that they have to demand assistance and dignity. They represent India at the national and international stage and it is a national responsibility to ensure their financial stability and dignity. The nation needs to strive towards days when there barely is the need to ease the financial stress of 'outstanding' sportspersons who have brought 'glory to the nation'.





