Drawing the curtain

When Hong Kong erupted in pro-democracy protests last year, many wondered, given China's previous track record, how would the CCP handle the constantly escalating protests that went from protesting against new extradition laws to demanding democratic reforms. While the movement has since subsided into near non-existence, it still continues but is now confined within the same walls, digital and real, that enclose the rest of China. Indeed, the Hong Kong Security Law that came into effect on June 30 of this year has been called the "the end of Hong Kong" or specifically the idea of it being a bastion of freedom on the doorsteps to one of the most controlled and monitored countries in the world. Since the rollout of the law, many nations worldwide have moved to remove any preferential financial or otherwise treatment that was given to Hong Kong. In short, the world intends to treat Hong Kong as a proper part of China moving forward.

For the most part, it isn't a wrong assertion. While China does on the surface maintain a 'one country, two systems of governance' approach with Hong Kong, the security laws provide unprecedented control to Beijing in all essential matters related to Hong Kong including most importantly, the interpretation of the law. With the new laws, protestors can be treated as terrorist and secessionist elements and be dealt with accordingly. Theoretically, even those who are not citizens of China can be charged under these laws. But behind the new wall of silence, there was very little indication of how far-reaching these laws could be in actual practice. This is the case no longer.

The raid on Apple Daily, Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy daily paper and the arrest of its owner, entrepreneur Jimmy Lai could well be the first of the very visible crackdowns in Hong Kong post the security laws. To many, inside and outside Hong Kong, it is a confirmation of their worst fears. Lai was arrested alongside six others on charges of "colluding with foreign forces" and conspiracy to commit fraud. Lai, who also holds a UK citizenship, could be sentenced for anywhere from three to ten years in prison. There are even possibilities of life imprisonment. On the mainland, Lai and his compatriots have already been reviled as 'modern-day' traitors who are conspiring against Beijing. Many see this as part of an overall attempt to obscure the on-ground picture of what is happening in Hong Kong, a way to silence those who would tell the inconvenient truth about the new Hong Kong. As it were, most international news outlets including AP and Reuters were barred from attending the press conference regarding the raid. Regardless, this raid casts considerable doubts on claims put forward by both the Hong Kong and Chinese Government regarding the continuation of Hong Kong's civil liberties, including its famously free press.

A prevalent theory regarding the timing of such a raid is that it is also a part of retaliation against Western and specifically, US actions such as the sanctions placed on top Hong Kong officials such as Carrie Lam. In addition to these raids, China also announced its own sanctions on eleven US officials including Senators such as Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton. Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch and Micheal Abramowitz, President of US Government-funded organisation, Freedom House, have also been targeted. As yet, it is unclear as to what these sanctions will actually do. What is clear with this new round of escalations is that China is likely to keep using its policy of aggressive defence against any foreign criticism. In this fight between global giants, the people of Hong Kong are the ones that are hanging precariously in the balance.