Domestic travel anomaly

Domestic flights have been given the green signal to operate from today by the Union government despite the rising cases of Coronavirus. The airspace has been shut for commercial travel for nearly two months owing to the national lockdown in place but now it seems that the government is set to spark the economic wheel through the graded relaxations that have been periodically issued. The Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) issued by the government requires travellers to reach two hours before their flight, ensure web check-in, wear masks and gloves and pass through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport building. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel, provided they have the Aarogya Setu app that the Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted is similar to a passport for domestic travel during Covid times. His argument, however, was a counter to states' decision to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on incoming travellers. Despite an SOP issued by the Centre for air travel, many states have shown apprehension over domestic air travel. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Telangana have deviated from the Centre's policy of 'no quarantine' for domestic air travellers. These states are mainly apprehensive of receiving infections from high-risk areas such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, etc. Their fear is also not unfounded. These states that have pushed for such quarantine measures for air travellers are those with relatively lesser caseload and as such are wary of losing their gains in the past two months. Since the start of the fourth lockdown meant states deciding rules on their own, these states appear to be making full use of it. In any case, these states exercising the power to impose restrictions on air travellers from other states does not appear to be arbitrary or irrational. Given the virus map of India, these states account for lesser cases and they fear a second surge in cases whereas states with high caseload have not even passed their first surge. Though from the Centre's perspective, this appears to be an obstacle. While those stuck in various parts of the country since the sudden imposition of lockdown would benefit despite the mandatory quarantine period being imposed by states, those travelling for business would be at loss since air travel to these states for a short business trip does not appear viable under the 14-day quarantine regime. The Centre, hence, ought to resolve this anomaly in inter-state travel that is far from streamlined.

Since the Centre and aforementioned states do not appear to be on the same page vis-à-vis air travel, the decision of reopening domestic air travel ought to be revisited. The mandate to open commercial airspace comes from the pressing need to resume economic activity. Domestic airlines have been largely at a loss since March owing to the lockdown. The standing cost of their fleet is more than their operating cost, even if it means flying with a lower sale of tickets. The underlying principle is that some business is better than no business at all. However, the urge to reopen the economy has been constantly conflicting with public health safety. The calibrated exit plan that states have adopted under which businesses have been allowed to resume and people have started thronging streets again has in itself been a great leap marred with challenges and risks. Adding to this uncertainty is the record-rise in cases each passing day since relaxations were provided by the government. The argument largely jostles down to whether it is too soon for the country to allow domestic air travel? Railways have started and are scheduled to scale up the frequency from June. But while their SOP mandates for travel of only asymptomatic people, there have been a large number of asymptomatic carriers reported in the country who would slip by and potentially infect others. Thus, a pragmatic response from both states and the Centre is required on the issue of inter-state travel.