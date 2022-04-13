Differing stands

India's participation in the G7 Summit — to be hosted by Germany in June this year — appears uncertain. Neither an official invitation has been offered yet, nor Germany has ruled out Indian participation. Group of seven (G7) countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States — account for 40 per cent of the global GDP, and exercise dominance in global trade and economy. Instituted in 1975, the grouping has been discussing global events of significance for around the past 50 years, playing decisive roles in occasional matters despite its decisions lacking legal force. The grouping has shot to greater prominence ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. The member countries have come together like never before — imposing sanctions after sanctions against Russia, and inviting "as many international partners as possible" to join the sanctions. The United States has stalled the import of Russian oil and the United Kingdom is also progressing towards reducing its dependence on Russian oil. The decision may not be as easy for many other European countries, including Germany, which import 25 per cent and 40 per cent of their oil and gas, respectively, from Russia. Nevertheless, the exclusion of some Russian banks from SWIFT payment system and targeting of Russian oligarchs, considered close to Putin, have been wounding the Russian economy. The actions of rich nations appear to present deterrence against Putin's ambitious territorial drive in Ukraine. Understanding the significance of these interventions by advanced nations, particularly G7 countries, Ukrainian president keenly looks forward to the G7 meeting that will show "who is our (Ukraine's) friend, who is our partner and who sold us out and betrayed us". Being the group of financially most affluent nations, G7, finds its most influential weapon in the form of economic sanctions, but where does India stand in this scenario? Apparently, to the opposite end. From UNSC and UNGA to the UNHRC, India has abstained from voting or imposing sanctions against Moscow in pursuance of its "national interests". It is needless to say that India's stand is starkly opposite to that of G7. It would be interesting to see whether or not India will be officially invited to the G7 Summit where other nations including South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia will also be present. India has been unwavering in its stand of buying oil at discounted price from Russia, while G7 countries are deciding on cutting their massive imports. The oil import is expected to help India build its strategic oil reserves and ease the soaring domestic oil prices. India is also not willing to allow a dent to be caused in historic Indo-Russian relations. It has been, however, consistently calling for an end to the war through dialogue. Merits and demerits of India's foreign policy under present circumstances can be scrutinised at some other point in time. As for now, the broader issue is of diplomatic sovereignty. Can global powers exert any kind of direct or indirect pressure on India to influence its decisions? India should not give in to international pressure to divert from its foreign policy of peace and non-alignment. The country has acquired significance over the past decades which places it at a pivotal position when it comes to solving global issues. Its inclusion in any multilateral forum should be decided on its merit, rather than placing any pre-conditions on its foreign policy. It must also be remembered that economic sanctions, though intended to deter warring regimes, cause immense damage to the innocent citizens, pushing them under perpetual crisis. If India goes against the sanction culture, it is completely justified. The world must confront the reality and understand the essence of non-alignment underlying India's foreign policy. The sooner it does, the better it will be. Any immature gesture at this moment will further increase the chaos in global order. Interestingly, after the G7 meeting in Germany, India is set to assume the chair of the G20 meeting by the end of this year. The differences in approach should be resolved amicably and swiftly.

