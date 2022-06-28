Continuities and change

Nearly five decades after the Australian Open and the US Open started phasing out from the grass court tradition, Wimbledon is still continuing with it in full glory. The Championships — as it is officially called — is off to a flying start despite the denial of player rankings by the tours following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. What sets Wimbledon apart from the remaining three majors is the perfect balance it maintains between continuity and change of traditions. Neither the lush green grass court in Southwest London has changed nor the white dress code free from commercial endorsements. Furthermore, what hasn't changed is its highly impersonal pull factor for the desperate audiences. However, this time around, the Middle Sunday off is not there and, subsequently, Manic Monday will be comparatively less eventful and frantic. Wimbledon not just reflects smooth transition between traditions, it also maintains a bridge between old and fresh talents in its own typical fashion. While there's no Roger Federer this season (first time since 1998), Serena Williams is back there to lead the experienced faction. Novak Djokovic is facing a dim year — struggling to get back on track after the Australian Visa conundrum over his vaccination status. After being ruled out from the Australian Open, and facing a defeat at the hands of his arch rival Rafael Nadal, Djokovic is totally aware that he won't be allowed to enter the US Open. Wimbledon remains the only big stage for him to leave a mark. Speaking in this context, the star player said, "I am aware of that. That is an extra motivation to do well here (at The Championships)." Djokovic will be looking for his 20th Grand Slam — seventh at Wimbledon. He should be the last man to be overlooked. He has been doing exceptionally well on grass courts and has, in fact, won the last three Wimbledon titles. However, the chance of improving his slipping rankings is absent this time. Against him is the relentless Spaniard Rafael Nadal who, almost on a single foot, bracing extraordinary pain, reigned supreme at the French Open and the Australian Open. Nadal has proved that his body is metaphorically made of metal — tensile and ductile — and his mind is rich in grit and determination. The 36-year-old is back after undergoing radiofrequency treatment following the French Open. Interestingly, as Djokovic is struggling to win even a single major this calendar year, Nadal may be eying to achieve the rare feat of winning all four — despite all odds. Nadal is a class apart, commanding respect from the sharpest rivals. As Djokovic says, "I have nothing but respect for him and what he has achieved." Irrespective of the outcome, with Nadal present there, one can hope to see extraordinary gameplay and sportsmanship. It must be noted here that the Wimbledon run is going to be way too challenging for Nadal as, contrary to hard clay courts, the ball skids and keeps low on grass, particularly during the first week. Injury-recovered Rafa will have to engage in longer battles with more or less a bent posture. Furthermore, with the World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev ruled out of the tournament, Matteo Berrettini will be the other man to be looked for. It goes without saying that British tennis icons like Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, who have a home advantage as grass court tennis remains an oddity globally, are also in the race. Apart from that, relatively fresh talents including Harriet Dart and Jack Draper can also leave their mark. In the women's section, as the world misses the defending champion Ash Barty, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek has come to fill the gap. Having won 35 consecutive matches on the trot — though on clay courts — the 21-year-old is literally on a dream run. She has emerged as a true favourite. Of course, all eyes will be there on Serena Williams — who hardly has anything left to prove. More than anything else, the grass-court Wimbledon is an experience which tennis stalwarts wait for. Of course, titles and rankings are important but Wimbledon, with its continuities and subtle changes, moves at its own pace.

