Combatting viruses

In a sweet time to travel to China, fears of the new virus have potentially spoiled many plans. The medical fraternity is yet to have a say on the whereabouts of the new respiratory virus that emerged last month in Central China. Since then, it has reportedly infected more than 200 people and caused three casualties. With Japan, South Korea and Thailand also reporting cases of the new coronavirus, fear of an outbreak looms large. Wuhan first reported the origin of the virus when its hospitals were treating several cases of pneumonia due to unknown cause. Many cases linked to the Huanan Seafood Market which has suggested that the new species of Coronavirus is supposedly contracted by humans from animals or seafood. According to the World Health Organisation, common signs of infection include fever, cough, and respiratory difficulties like shortness of breath. Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death. Several countries have flagged precautionary measures to control the virus' outbreak by confining the victims and treating them. Although the global health community has evolved to contain viruses that are contracted by humans from unknown sources. Kerala has been a great example after it heroically contained the Nipah virus in 2018. While quarantine may not an issue, the source and the treatment is. But deadly outbreaks in history have constantly pushed mankind to excel. While Chinese resolve can go till the source of the virus and learn how to prevent it, with possible vaccinations against it, a similar effort from the global health order is important. It is not about the virus spreading to places but about achieving the required excellence to counter such random surfacing of viruses. Humanity is yet to be exposed to countless unknown viruses and medical complications that it may have to address. Today's world calls for a concerted effort to learn about every cause in depth.

Since its a virus, antibiotics are futile so not much can be done apart from aiding the immune system to recover from the virus. The Anti-viral drugs may calm nerves but research is required to find the root cause. The World Health Organisation is currently far from sounding an alarm for the Coronavirus and that is much appreciated. Emergence of such viruses point to humankind's constant vulnerability to health ailments. All countries should contribute to the research as putting medical excellence together is not just a matter of achieving the current objective but warming up to a co-working environment which shall require more such efforts to combat unknown outbreaks.