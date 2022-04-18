Closure through force?

Ever since the war broke out on February 24, the ruthless Russian invasion has been formidablely confronted by resilient Ukrainian fighters. Even as the Russian forces claimed on Saturday that the city of Mariupol has been "completely cleared" — offering an ultimatum to the Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and evacuate the next day — Ukrainians stood firm on their resolve of fighting till the last breath. The spirit of Ukrainian leadership, forces and people at large is commendable but spirit alone doesn't win a war, and nor does it completely define the situation on the ground! The two-month-long siege of Mariupol has left the southwestern city in ruins. Thanks to the insane territorial ambitions of Putin, the city teeming up with life a couple of months ago is now gasping for breath. Official estimates show that Russians have killed at least 21,000 people, forcing others to flee. The city's population has been decimated from around 4,50,000 before the war to 1,20,000 presently — almost cut to a quarter. Those left behind are living a hellish life, bereft of food, firewood and other basic amenities. All these sufferings have come to feed the toxic ambitions of a single person — Putin. The vulnerabilities of global citizens stand exposed bare, in case an authoritarian goes out of control. It also shows that all that is required is the discretion of a despot to keep all international humanitarian laws on the sidelines. Russia, which calls its action "a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine" and eradicate "dangerous nationalists", denies attack on the civilian population. But such statements are no more than attempts to put a veil on its shameful atrocities. Worse, in what could be called an absolute mockery of international laws governing war crimes and atrocities, Russia has not let humanitarian corridors be opened for the safe passage of stranded civilians. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the government couldn't "agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we (Ukrainian government) are not opening humanitarian corridors". In this context, Zelensky's allegation that Russia is "deliberately trying to destroy everyone" holds water. Evidently, the Russian forces are aiming at punitive actions to make Ukraine realize the costs of war. It is still doubtful whether Russia can find an appropriate closure to the war through the use of brute force. Ukrainian President Zelensky has warned that "the destruction of all our guys in Mariupol can put an end to any format of negotiations". Russia, though a superpower, must not discount the significance of dialogue. It is only through dialogue that Russia can find a somewhat dignified closure to the war. However, the victory over Mariupol will no doubt place Russia in a strategically dominant position in the ongoing war. It will provide headroom for Putin by freeing up its forces to focus on the industrialized eastern part of the country. Furthermore, the fall of Mariupol will also provide Russia with a land corridor to the annexed territory of the Crimean Peninsula. It is said that Mariupol — during the entire war period — could be termed the most prized conquest for Russia. Ukraine, however, has not just denied surrendering to Russian excesses by ignoring its ultimatum but has also appealed for aid by Western nations to tackle the onslaught of further Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Zelensky is even preparing for post-war reconstruction with international aid. He is also planning to build a memorial "to remind all generations of our people of the brutal and senseless invasion Ukraine has been able to fend off." Yes, able to fend off! The Ukrainian President won't let the spirit of nationalism die among the people. In his articulations, there is no talk of defeat; there is only the mention of war preparation, unending struggle and a vision of reconstruction. How far this spirit of nationalism can be substantiated with appropriate actions on the ground will be evident with time. But Zelensky's firm resolve and equal coordination from citizens in serving fellow country persons indeed present a hope. Both the countries should show flexibility to turn the war trajectory towards dialogue.

