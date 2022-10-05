Camouflaging a change?

The date is set to be October 17 when two non-Gandhi members of the Indian National Congress will contest for the presidential post of All-India Congress Committee (AICC). It is intended to bring a change that has been long argued for — even by veteran party insiders — to save the grand old party from the dwindling phase it is going through. Obviously, INC's problems won't end just by having a non-Gandhi AICC president. The core objective should be to usher in a transformative overhaul in the party structure and functioning. Does it seem to be coming? Apparently, not. After springing up and elimination of many names, the contest has boiled down to be held between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. While 80-year-old Kharge is termed by many as a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family and a person who has been resisting the leadership change proposed by G-23 members, Tharoor is widely acknowledged as a scholar who has significant appeal among youth and urban demographics. Kharge's prowess lies in the long and experience-rich political journey he has been through in his life. There is nothing wrong in two people with varied capabilities contesting for a party position. The problem, however, begins with the AICC itself putting its weight behind one candidate. Top Congress leadership must understand that merely creating an optics of holding "democratic" internal elections will not help the party much unless it is backed by genuine action. Some problems in politics can be solved through optics but there are some that require concrete action. Change is the essence here, and one must note who stands for the same. Mallikarjun Kharge may be, as he claims, a "candidate for all" but he has hardly spoken for the change that is required. Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, has mixed no words in promising change in the party structure, and has even released a manifesto in this regard. The motive here is not to give a clear verdict to any of the two candidates but to highlight the fact that the AICC appears to be inclined more towards a continuity than a change. It is not willing to take the risk it should. The fact that Mallikarjun Kharge and some others in the party were seeking a consensus behind a single candidate — effectively suggesting Tharoor to withdraw — tells everything. AICC's concerns can be twofold — either it is not confident enough to see INC's future without Gandhis at helm, directly or indirectly, or it fears creation of multiple power centres that could undermine decision making, and even lead up to conflict. These apprehensions, however, are not substantive. These are imperative changes when a centralised organisation transitions to decentralisation; and can be taken care of through effective measures. While the candidates could have made their own appeal before the electorate, the AICC erred in backing Kharge. The side-lining of Tharoor factor is a clear-cut signal that the INC has not yet become matured enough for a change that is so pertinent. In such a scenario, even if a non-conformist leader makes it to the presidential post, he will likely become a source of internal tussle and conflict. The core problem is that AICC is struggling to balance between retaining the relevance of Gandhis and proceeding towards an organisational evolution. In the process, it appears to achieve nothing. It is time that the top body marches ruthlessly towards reforms, and let the Gandhis find their own way to retain their relevance. They are capable enough, as can be seen from Rahul Gandhi's exemplary Bharat Jodo Yatra. Afterall, leaders are created out of competition, and not privilege. Let the party politics take its shape organically, and allow the leaders to find their own place. One must not forget that the entire discourse is targeted towards facing a formidable adversary in the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress today needs the combination of an influential face and a staunch political narrative. The face cannot be planted and the narrative will have to look beyond anti-Modi discourse. All eyes will now be on the result of internal elections of one of the most prominent parties in political history of India.