Breaking barriers

Geetanjali Shree's International Booker Prize winning book, 'Tomb of Sand' (originally 'Ret Samadhi') has set a new bar for Indian language literature, and could perhaps open floodgates for similar works from India. It also offers an opportunity for the Western world to get closer to the idea of India and its rich literary tradition. This was summed up aptly by Frank Wynne, chair of judges for this year's prize, "I think that's a pity and I think, in part, it happens because a subsection of Indian writers write in English, and perhaps we feel that we already have the Indian writers we need but unfortunately there are many, many Indian writers of whom we're unaware simply because they have not been translated." Before 'Tomb of Sand', not a single Indian language book was even shortlisted for the Booker Prize — which essentially celebrates the works of contemporary writers of any nationality, which is translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It is indeed significant and a matter of pride that Geetanjali Shree's Hindi book has now acquired international fame. It should, however, also direct our attention towards a plethora of unrecognised gems in Hindi and other Indian languages — which don't find their deserving space in the national literary discourse. Literature is rooted in society and woven through language. In India, both the society and the language are bestowed with remarkable degree of diversity. In this light, it won't at all be an exaggeration to say that the vividness of Indian language literature is grossly under-acknowledged and under-represented. India appears to be losing out on an adhesive force that can bind India together — foiling all the attempts aimed at disintegrating it. There is simply so much to be explored. Geetanjali's success indicates a wave of change. The 64-year-old writer marked her arrival in literature in 1991 with her first short story collection, 'Anugoonj'. Though she has five short story collections and five novels to her credit, 'Tomb of Sand' is her first book to be published in the United Kingdom. The book traces the life journey of the octogenarian protagonist Maiji who has lost her husband and makes a quest for reclaiming her life thereafter. The novelty of the concept extends far beyond the cliché of focusing on elderly care — pointing towards the continuity of life and the desire to relish it, even when one is aging and shattered. Depicting the intricacies of human relations, the book also offers a glimpse into the patriarchal tug that prevents Maiji's elder son from expressing his emotions and the mother's kinship with her transgender daughter. 'Tomb of Sand' also carries certain political overtones as it delves into a reconstruction of the Partition period, albeit through the protagonist's personal life. The international recognition for the book clears the cloud of skepticism around the 'lost' in translation concept. It's been a long-held opinion, particularly in India where languages are diverse and have a distinct delicacy of their own, that translations cannot capture the essence of the original work. Notably, Indian languages are much different from mechanical and functionality-based languages like Japanese. Due credit has to be given to Daisy Rockwell — a US-based painter, writer and translator — who has successfully retained the sounds and flavor of Geetanjali's original language. The success of the book is a pointer that translations, if done efficiently, can further add value to the original work. The potential of translations in breaking literary barriers across the globe will have to be identified, and translation as a skill industry needs to be fostered. 'Tomb of Sand' has shown that language cannot be a barrier to the flow of knowledge and insight, provided there are skilled persons dedicated to ensuring so. The book's success can also be partly attributed to Deborah Smith's Tilted Axis Press — a small press based in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, Deborah Smith won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for her English translation of 'The Vegetarian' by Han Kang. The translator invested her prize money for setting up the press in order to promote Asian literature among international audiences. Small presses are significantly helping the cause of allowing regional language writers to grab the space they deserve in the literature world.

