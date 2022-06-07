Beyond realpolitik

Somehow, India managed to partly pull itself out of a diplomatic turmoil triggered by the vile remarks of spokespersons of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but extra caution will have to be paid in future to avoid similar blunders — particularly as the ensuing optics have tarnished the national image in international circles. The gravity of the situation can be assessed from the fact that GCC nations including Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned Indian ambassadors to register their protest and demanded "a public apology and condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India." India's close allies United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia also registered strong-worded responses. Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Jordan, Libya, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bahrain also expressed their apprehensions. It was under such intense international pressure that the BJP cleared its stand, stating that the party "strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion. The BJP is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy." As a punitive action, as demanded by certain Gulf nations, BJP's spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been suspended for six years and Naveen Jindal is expelled from the primary membership of the party. The Indian government has rightly distanced itself from the views of what it calls "fringe elements". But its responsive action holds as much importance as the motivation behind it. It is unfortunate that the government had to take action against national leaders amid the international pressure. The turn of events reflects badly on the sovereignty of the nation as, directly or indirectly, the government's actions were dictated by response from a certain block of nations. Notably, before taking international turn, the issue lingered for a total of ten days within the country and even allegedly sparked off Kanpur protests. The government's failure in taking timely corrective measures took a serious toll on the national image which takes years and decades to be improved. Secondly, the 'corrective measures' themselves deserve scrutiny. It is almost apparently clear that the government undertook damage control measures as a part of realpolitik and not on the basis of ethos. India's historical relations with the wealthy Gulf nations have improved remarkably over the past decade. A large proportion of the country's crude oil, energy imports and foreign reserves in the form of remittances from over 76 lakh Indians residing in the region comes from Gulf nations. More importantly, these nations have been supporting India at multiple global forums; some of the countries even came in defence of the abrogation of Article 370 in the country. It was indeed pertinent for the Indian government to address the legitimate apprehensions raised by the Gulf countries. The quick fix measures may work in a singular instance but can they shield India's national interest and prestige in the long run? With 'fringe elements' like Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, India's long-admired tradition of tolerance and stable inter-sect diversity will remain under persistent threat. It remains to be seen whether the saffron party, taking lessons from the present turmoil, will take decisive action against other 'fringe elements'. It also remains to be seen how quickly India's relations get back on track with the Gulf nations. The likelihood of souring relations over a period of time cannot be ruled out completely. The BJP-led Central government must wake up to the fact that what transpires domestically inside the country may have international ramifications as well. Once India loses its hard-earned legitimacy as a religiously tolerant nation, instances of external pressures may increase, taking a toll on national sovereignty. The diplomatic turmoil has also exposed some of the weaknesses of the country to the outer world — allowing countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan to preach their part of wisdom. India should further exercise realpolitik to mend its relations with Gulf nations but, at the same time, it should also imbibe a moral compass in dealing with religious issues domestically and internationally. The hate remark by the erstwhile BJP spokesperson may not represent an isolated instance. There is something wrong deep inside and the house needs to be set in order.

