Another feather in the cap

Neeraj Chopra bagged India's maiden silver medal at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) on Sunday — ending a 19-year-long medal drought after Anju Bobby George had clinched first-ever WAC medal (a bronze) in 2003 in Paris. To put in simplest words, the feat achieved by Chopra is phenomenal. As a current national sporting sensation, he has now shown a promise that a great deal can be expected from him in the long-term as well, as he is just in 25th year of his age. The world saw Neeraj Chopra reign supreme at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He previously won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. All these victories were characterised by Neeraj Chopra's precision and complete control over his game — carrying a tint of firm certainty of sorts. What we saw this time around was a fighting spirit, an ability to bounce back from adverse situations. Chopra's silver win at the World Athletic Championship has been a tale of bringing things back into control after they went awry. The contest at WAC, against the world's best athletes, has shown completely a new side of India's star Javelin thrower. Chopra started with a foul throw in the first round, followed by 82.39 metres and 86.37 metres in the second and third round, respectively. With this performance, he seemed to be losing the grip over the contest. Then came his career's fourth-best at 88.13 metres — moving him from the fourth to the second spot which he would retain till last. It may be noted, however, that Chopra's fifth and sixth throws also went foul. Yet, the spirit he has shown in Oregon is exemplary, which places him in the league of world-class athletes. His competitor at WAC was none other than the defending champion Anderson Peters who registered a 90.54-metres throw to seal the top spot. Even the bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was just marginally behind Chopra at 88.09 metres. 24-year-old Chopra has not yet crossed the psychological 90-metres mark — his personal best came at 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond league. One may argue that the 90-metre mark is immaterial as long as Chopra keeps coming with results, which is true. However, a barrier — psychological or physical — is worth breaking at the earliest, without taking undue stress. Neeraj Chopra's resilience can also be gauged from the fact that the off-season deviation after Olympics gold didn't stop him from scripting yet another history at the World Athletics Championships. In general, the approach towards career has undergone massive transformation in the third decade of 21st century. There is no dearth of passion and skills but a tendency to balance work with life has gained more traction. Neeraj Chopra may need to avoid long-spell disruptions to capitalise optimally on his potential as he is counted among the bests in the world. This is just to emphasise on a positive stress, and not overstress. In fact, it is the uninterrupted athletic discipline that can protect an athlete from unnecessary stressors. The way Neeraj Chopra went abroad for training under his foreign coach Klaus Bartonietz, and delivered results, is a testimony to the essentiality of discipline in athletics. Neeraj Chopra has been exceptional when it comes to consistency and maintaining discipline. Going forward, his immediate next goal will be to perform well in Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Afterwards, he may be eying to be in the top-three of Diamond League, which would be a final feather in his cap. Neeraj Chopra has also expressed hope that he may change the colour of the medal at next WAC — for an improvement, of course! Chopra — through his efforts at WAC — has made a great personal achievement, brought joy and pride to Indians, made Anju Bobby George happier and given the world the promise of a new sporting superstar. With him, India has now started dreaming of a wider presence in the athletic world. May his inspiring success open floodgates and may our collective dreams come true!

