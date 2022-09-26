A tall order

While addressing the UNGA high-level session in New York, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had noted that "this time something has shifted. You can see that, you can sense that." India has been rallying for UN reforms, particularly in the UNSC structure, for well over decades. The United Nations was formed after World War-II as a modified version of the League of Nations. The primary trigger for its formation was the failure of Woodrow Wilson's League of Nations in preventing WW-II. Today, after seven decades, the fallacies and shortcomings of the United Nations have been exposed as well. That it failed to play any significant role in holding back Russia — one of the P5 members at the UNSC — from unleashing unjustified violence in Ukraine, is a clear indication of the need for a structural overhaul in the organisation. Even before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the UN had been almost passively looking at the ravages caused by the pandemic. The seed for these shortcomings were sown at the time of the formation of the UN itself. The world was left to be governed by the victors of WW-II, with disproportionate powers at their disposal. While the victors wielded massive influence, the United Nations, itself, was left toothless. In essence, the United Nations is plagued by two major problems currently — lack of proper representation of numerous countries from across the world and lack of authority of the UN itself. Additionally, as the P5 members of the UNSC stand starkly divided among themselves on ideological lines, the veto has effectively taken the form of a roadblock to any major progress. Russia, by vetoing against a resolution castigating it for the onslaught on Ukraine, had recently mocked the utility of the organisation in the most blatant manner possible. Today, as the inherent defects of the global governing body have taken massive and unbearable proportions, the cry for reforms has become louder. Among the most fervent proponents of UN reforms is India. It is among the leading countries that are eying to break into the exclusive zone of P5 members. India, Japan, Brazil and Germany — by floating a grouping called G4 — had set the ball rolling towards UN reforms way back in 2005. Seventeen years since then, while the claims of the G4 nations have grown stronger, P5 nations continue to pay lip service to the cause. The grouping advocates for expansion of the UNSC permanent membership with inclusion of G4 countries. In addition, they also argue for inclusion of African nations on a rotating basis. More importantly, the G4 nations demand for text-based and timely negotiations — putting an end to the endless, inconclusive debates. This is pertinent because commitments have been made in the past as well, but the reform process through Inter Governmental Negotiations (IGN) has hardly made any tangible progress. At the UNGA high-level session in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "explicitly" noted India as a worthy candidate for permanent membership within the council. The reform proposal was also backed by the United States. In fact, India — which is the fifth largest economy in the world now — enjoys widespread global support. The country has an excellent track record of working towards a rules-based international order. Its contribution to the international peace-keeping force (IPKF) of the UN, for operations across the world, has been exceptional and is globally acknowledged. It remains to be seen how long the nation is kept from the recognition it duly deserves. Another key area of concern is the blatant misuse of veto power by the P5 members of the UNSC. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the veto be taken away from Russia and other aggressors. United States President Joe Biden urged that veto power be used in "rare, extraordinary situations, to ensure that the council remains credible and effective". Now, how could one have expected Russia to abstain from using veto for a proposal directed against it? The same holds for other P5 nations as well. It may be noted that P5 members and G-4 nations are just two most prominent factions advocating for their version of reform measures. There are other voices as well that wait to be heard. For instance, a group called United for Consensus — comprising countries like Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Italy, Malta, Mexico, Pakistan, Republic of Korea etc. — has its own version of reform measures. Against the unwilling bloc of P5 members, there is an enormous task of creating a sync between various versions of reform measures if an inclusive global governance is to be ensured. By virtue of its growing influence and relevance, even if India manages to expand the UNSC and get itself counted among permanent members, it will just be a beginning. Reforms in the United Nation is a tall order, if it is possible at all!