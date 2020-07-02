A safety blanket

This week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India's first plasma bank which is being set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in South Delhi. With this, the CM hopes to provide an institutional and more readily available solution for those seeking the plasma of recovered COVID patients, a move that he hopes will have a big impact on Delhi's struggle against COVID-19. The CM is not selling this as a solution or cure to the issue, he has been careful in clarifying that the plasma provided by recovered patients will have little to no use for those suffering from severe symptoms and is aimed at alleviating the symptoms of those experiencing the mild to moderate form of the infection. His caution carries merit. While blood plasma has been touted as a breakthrough in the COVID fight, it's an old idea that has been around for century in regards to diseases like ebola and measles. The data on the effectiveness of using the blood plasma of recovered patients to pass on antibodies to those suffering from infection has always been somewhat patchy. In the case of An American study conducted using 20,000 patients across 2,000 medical facilities concluded that, at best, the treatment was 'safe', 'inexpensive' and 'hopeful' in alleviating symptoms. In short, the study cannot conclusively point towards visible benefits of the therapy across all the patients that were administered the plasma but can safely conclude that it is a cheap and safe therapy which means the patient has nothing to lose from getting it but has everything to gain. There are further pitfalls as well. Several studies, including one published in the journal 'Viruses', have stated that there is a set time limit for the effectiveness of the plasma being given by recovered patients. The study published in the journal reports that the plasma of a patient that had recovered two months ago had too little of the required antibodies to effectively help another patient. The exact time limit is, once again, uncertain but it can be safely concluded that the sooner the donation is made after recovery, the better. This would mean that not all of Delhi's 58,000 plus recovered patients would be able to give usable plasma for the treatment.

Cautious hope aside, CM Kejriwal has laid down a series of guidelines for the donations to be made. A phone number has been set up where potential donors between the age of 18 and 60 can call or send a WhatsApp message to indicate their intent. If required, the Delhi Government will pay for their conveyance to the facility to make the donation. Additional stipulations include the requirement of the donor being over 50 kgs and not suffering from comorbidities. Women who have recently given birth are also not eligible. While appealing to the media to motivate recovered patients to come forward and donate, the CM has also reassured the plasma bank is not located inside a COVID-19 facility and thus, there is no danger of recovered patients once again being infected.

Regardless of how effective the plasma treatment is, the plasma bank will help in clamping down on a very real problem. Ever since discussions of the use of plasma for treatment have become mainstream, a black market has emerged across the world where plasma of recovered patients is sold for exorbitant rates. Doctors in Islamabad have claimed to witness deals where plasma was being sold for several lakhs to desperate patient families. Official measures such as plasma banks help curb such unscrupulous practices.

At a point when there is no cure in sight, such measures are the only source of comfort for an otherwise bleak situation. Official measures at this point can help ease the suffering and angst of those affected by the virus. The 'COVID Warriors Club' initiative announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is on these very same lines. The initiative, which the CM hopes will spread country-wide and provide a stipend to recovered patients who wish to help the fight against the pandemic by helping out doctors and nurses or providing counselling to COVID patients regarding their experience of the disease and eventual recovery. As we hope for a swift end to this pandemic, such measures can provide us with the impetus and peace of mind to carry on this long fight.